The Franklin City Commission authorized a water and sewer rate review at its Sept. 12 meeting.
Strand Associates will perform the review for an estimated fee of $36,000.
The last water and sewer rate review was in 2014.
The review will prepare a rate model in conjunction with the water and sewer capital improvement plan. It will also address a potential impact fee for new development, along with updating sewer charges for significant industrial users.
The surcharges for industries have not been updated in more than 20 years.
The commission authorized an allocation letter to the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority for funds from the federal Cleaner Water program distributed to the city and Simpson County Water District for water and sewer projects.
Based on the number of customers and an agreement with the county water district, the allocation to the city is some $876,010. The county water district’s allocation is almost $314,221.
It was announced that repairs to the brick crosswalks on Main Street in the area of the Courthouse are planned.
Main Street, or 31-W, is a state maintained highway and discussions are ongoing with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to close the portion of the street where the crosswalks are located while the work is being done. Traffic will be detoured during the work.
The existing brick crosswalks will be replaced with stamped concrete that will be dyed to look identical to brick. Stamped concrete is less expensive than brick and lasts longer before repairs are needed.
The repairs are planned during the Simpson County Schools Fall Break and will begin on Monday, October 3 at 5 a.m. and completed at 7 a.m. the following Thursday.
