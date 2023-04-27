Franklin Police charged a Nashville, Tennessee man with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) following a traffic stop on April 18.
The arrest citation says Matthew Bryant Usry, 37, was a passenger of the vehicle that was stopped on Nashville Road near I-65 Exit Two.
Usry was also arrested on an active arrest warrant from Robertson County, Tennessee.
Officer Ethan Cook made the traffic stop and arrests.
A Franklin man was arrested on three counts of wanton endangerment — police officer on April 17.
Stuart Lyndon Whited, 39, was also charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance and fleeing or evading police, second degree (motor vehicle).
The arrest citation said police were dispatched at approximately 4:30 a.m. to a Creekside Drive residence for a noise complaint on a suspicious person and upon arrival a sports utility vehicle was allegedly driving erratically around the parking lot.
The citation said an officer activated emergency equipment, but the vehicle allegedly failed to yield and drove through the field then left the area on Filter Plant Road towards East Cedar Street.
The arrest citation said the vehicle was stopped on Strawberry Lane and was being held by an officer at gunpoint.
The citation said the person in the vehicle, identified as Whited, was safely removed and assisted to the ground.
And, the citation said a handgun with the hammer cocked back loaded was allegedly in the passenger seat where Whited had allegedly been seen by an officer reaching before he was removed from the vehicle.
Officer Ethan Cook made the arrest.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Auburn man on a drug possession charge on April 15.
Raymond Daniel Skipworth, 43, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
The charges were placed after the sheriff’s office was dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. to a suspicious vehicle at an abandoned Pilot Knob Road residence.
The arrest citation said a male, later identified as Skipworth, and a woman were allegedly inside the residence when the arresting deputy sheriff arrived.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrest.
Franklin Police arrested a Portland, Tennessee man on three drug possession charges following a traffic stop in the parking lot of Wildcat Car Wash on North Main Street on April 14.
Charles Lee Major, 44, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance, hydrocodone and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
He was also charged with possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, tampering with physical evidence and failure to or improper signal.
Officer Ben Miciotto made the arrest.
