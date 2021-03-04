Construction of a new Franklin Police Station is moving forward.
Plans and drawings for the new facility on West Madison Street at the intersection of Witt Road were presented at the Feb. 22 Franklin City Commission meeting.
The project was delayed since early last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Construction dates have not yet been announced.
The current Franklin Police Station is on Court Street across from the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson.
The commission also approved hiring Carol Riggenbach as the city’s new finance director.
The search for a new city finance director began after Shaunna Cornwell submitted her resignation late last year to accept another job.
The commission discussed the removal of three trees along West Cedar Street near High Street. The trees are in the city easement and are being removed in the near future due to their condition. City crews have been removing large limbs that have fallen from the trees during storms.
The commission approved the purchase of new cyber security software from Cornerstone Information Systems, in Hopkinsville, at a cost of $850.
Approval was given to three rezoning ordinances and a tax inducement ordinance for an industrial expansion.
One rezoning ordinance rezones a corner lot at 301 South Main Street from R-3 (single family through multi-family residential) to B-2 (general business) at the request of Heartland Sign Solutions, Inc.
The commission also authorized a letter be sent to the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments opposing an LED sign planned at the 301 South Main Street due to traffic safety concerns.
A representative of the city will attend the board of adjustments meeting in which the sign will be considered for approval.
The other two rezoning ordinances rezone 0.337 acres at 401 South Main Street and 0.337 acres at 412 South Railroad Street from I-1 (light industrial) to R-2 (single family and two family residential district) both at the request of Whitetail Properties, LLC.
The tax inducement is for RKW North America, Inc. and is authorized by the Kentucky Business Investment Program.
The inducement allows the city to forego collection of the city’s occupational tax for up to ten years from employees hired as a result of an expansion at RKW. The company will retain the tax while the inducement is in place.
A virtual public hearing on a proposed Wildcat Way safe crossing project was held prior to the regular meeting.
A $96,000 state grant has been awarded to the city for construction of a new sidewalk on the north side of Wildcat Way, a crosswalk on Main Street and a small refuge island in the center of Main Street.
