Simpson County 2022 property tax rates are unchanged from last year.
Simpson Fiscal Court approved second and final reading of the county’s 2022 property tax rate ordinance at its Sept. 6 meeting.
No one spoke during a public hearing on the tax rates held during the meeting.
County property tax rates remain at 10 cents for real and personal property, 16.1 cents for watercraft and motor vehicles and 10.5 cents for aircraft.
The 2022 tax rates for the F-S Ambulance Service and Goodnight Memorial Library taxing districts were presented during the meeting.
A fiscal court vote is not required on tax rates for taxing districts.
The ambulance service tax rates are 3.6 cents on property and four cents on motor vehicle and watercraft.
The library tax rates are 5.9 cents on real property, 7.89 cents on personal property and 3.8 cents on motor vehicles and watercraft.
All of the tax rates are per $100 of assessed value.
Fiscal court approved second and final reading of an ordinance adding almost $900,533 revenue and appropriations to the county budget.
The revenue and appropriations includes $461,374 to be used for the Simpson County School Resource Officer program, which is operated by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, and $300,000 for roadwork in the Henderson Industrial Park.
Authorization was given to submit an application for a grant of up to $153,000 from the Tennessee Valley Authority to be used by the F-S Industrial Authority for economic development.
The court gave the go ahead to begin the process of removing VFW Road from the county road maintenance list. Land on both sides of the road on the south side of Lowe’s on Nashville Road has been annexed into the city limits.
And, the 2021 sheriff’s tax settlement was presented to the court. It was noted that the sheriff’s office had a 99% collection rate on last year’s property tax bills.
