The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended a zone change for a residential development on 31-W North on Jan. 11.
The zone change is from Ag (agriculture) to R-1S (residential single-family small lot) for a 36.61 acre parcel on the east side of Harding Road and south side of Macedonia Road.
The site was annexed into the Franklin city limits in December 2021.
Caliber Contracting, LLC is requesting the zone change that will now go to the Franklin City Commission for consideration of approval.
A zone change request from Ag (agriculture) to B-1 (commercial business) for a 7.18-acre parcel at the same site was pulled prior to the planning and zoning commission vote.
No other items were scheduled for the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.