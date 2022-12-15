Those needing a place to stay overnight during the winter can get help from Room In the Inn Franklin. Room In the Inn will provide overnight shelter at area churches for those needing a place to stay beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and continuing through Feb. 28.
“We have 10 or 12 churches that are participating,” Room In the Inn Franklin Coordinator Beth Fiss said. “Most of our nights are covered for the season.”
She said the church locations are not posted on the Room In the Inn Facebook page until the night the church is hosting guests.
If a church is interested in hosting they should contact Room In the Inn.
Fiss said training is required to be part of the Room In the Inn program.
“Each church hosting this year is providing their own volunteer training,” she said. “What that involves is learning about the different types of people that we serve. Stressing confidentiality with our guests and any information that they may share or just the fact that they are there is important to keep confidential.”
Individual volunteers for Room In the Inn are always needed.
Fiss said training for individuals is available or she can contact host churches about providing training for individuals.
There are different ways for someone needing shelter to contact Room In the Inn including something new.
“This year we are using a special QR code,” Fiss said. “We will have flyers posted at the library (Goodnight Memorial Library), different facilities around town, and agencies. We will post them at the truck stops at the interstate.”
She said the flyer would have the Room In the Inn phone number and a QR code for registration. The information is also available on the Room In the Inn Franklin, Ky Facebook page.
There is a deadline each day for persons registering for shelter that night.
“As long as people register by noon the day of when they want to stay, then they are welcome to stay that night,” Fiss said. “If they are a new guest and they never have stayed with us before then obviously they can contact us anytime, day or night. But once they are a guest they must register the next day before Noon and we will reserve them a spot for that night.”
Churches will pick up their guests for that night at six o’clock at Harvesters Warehouse Pentecostal Church on North College Street and take them back to Harvesters the next morning at six o’clock.
A Room In the Inn fundraiser is underway with a goal of raising $5,000 by the end of the season (the end of February).
“Last year we easily met that goal so I feel really good about us meeting that goal again this year,” Fiss said.
Anyone wanting to donate can go to Fiss’ Facebook page, Beth A. Fiss, or mail donations to P.O. Box 1202 Franklin, Kentucky 42135 or contact Fiss, and she will pick up the donations.
“I’m happy to do that (pick up donations) at any time,” she said.
In addition to monetary donations, items that can be used by Room In the Inn guests can also be donated.
“We have many groups in the community that want to gather items and donate them to guests, so you can also give that way,” she said. “Some of our most popular requests are warm wool socks, toboggans, some type of hat, Chapstick, gloves, hot hands (used for hunting), non-perishable food items that don’t require a can opener like pop-top fruit cups, apple sauce, or little packages of tuna.”
For more information go to the Room In the Inn — Franklin Ky Facebook page and send a message or contact Fiss at 270-776-5056.
Information for this story came from an interview with Fiss conducted by WFKN radio’s Brian Davis.
