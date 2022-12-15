Those needing a place to stay overnight during the winter can get help from Room In the Inn Franklin. Room In the Inn will provide overnight shelter at area churches for those needing a place to stay beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and continuing through Feb. 28.

“We have 10 or 12 churches that are participating,” Room In the Inn Franklin Coordinator Beth Fiss said. “Most of our nights are covered for the season.”

