The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Goodlettsville, Tennessee man on more than 20 charges following alleged incidents including one in which the vehicle he was driving allegedly struck another vehicle after an attempted traffic stop on Saturday, May 29.
Darrell Gregory, 30, was arrested on six counts of wanton endangerment, two of failure to wear seat belts and single charges of speeding, reckless driving, improper passing and failure to or improper signal.
He was also charged with no registration plates, rear license not illuminated, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security, operating on a suspended or revoked license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance — aggravating circumstance.
Other charges include fleeing or evading police — second degree on foot, fleeing or evading police — first degree motor vehicle, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance — heroin, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and resisting arrest.
Gregory was also charged on a separate citation with driving without a license — negligence in accident.
The arrest citation said deputy sheriff Quintin Wright attempted to stop Gregory’s vehicle on Nashville Road after observing it allegedly being driven in a manner that almost caused another vehicle to have a collision and also for not having the rear license plate illuminated.
The citation said Gregory allegedly drove away southbound at nearly 100 miles per hour. Wright ended the pursuit in the area of Super 8 Motel, but then saw Gregory allegedly strike another vehicle.
The citation said Gregory then exited the vehicle and allegedly ran, but was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
And, the citation said illegal drugs and paraphernalia were allegedly observed inside Gregory’s vehicle.
A passenger of the vehicle, Charita L. Anderson, 27, of Goodlettsville, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
The arrest citation said she allegedly had suspected methamphetamine in her possession and was charged in connection with drug items allegedly found in the vehicle.
Another passenger allegedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but gave up to authorities after a brief foot pursuit.
Scotty D. Gregory, 32, of Goodlettsville, was charged with fleeing or evading police — second degree — on foot, public intoxication — controlled substance excludes alcohol and resisting arrest.
Wright made all the arrests at about 9 p.m.
A Nashville man faces more than a dozen charges following alleged incidents including a brief vehicle pursuit with Franklin Police on Sunday, May 30.
Andrew Mason, 36, was arrested on charges of speeding, fleeing or evading police — motor vehicle, wanton endangerment — police officer and driving DUI suspended license aggravating circumstance.
Mason is also charged with failure to produce insurance card, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol — second offense — aggravating circumstance, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance — cocaine.
Other charges are trafficking in a controlled substance — cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, criminal littering and reckless driving.
Police said officer Troy Lamastus stopped a vehicle driven by Mason at 1:50 a.m. on the I-65 northbound ramp for an alleged speeding violation earlier on Nashville Road.
Police said a plastic baggie with suspected crack cocaine was allegedly observed in the vehicle and after Mason was asked to hand it to the officer, he allegedly drove away almost running over Lamastus’ foot.
Mason stopped the vehicle at the weigh station on I-65.
Police said during a search of the vehicle Lamastus allegedly observed the suspected cocaine was missing.
After Mason was arrested police said the suspected cocaine was allegedly located on the I-65 northbound on ramp.
Lamastus made the arrest at 1:55 a.m.
A Franklin woman was injured in a two-car collision on East Cedar Street at the intersection of Harding Road on Wednesday, June 2.
Sandra K. Clark, 77, was taken to The Medical Center at Franklin following the collision.
The Franklin Police Collision Report said a 2006 Kia Optima driven by Ms. Clark and a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Andrew S. Mann, 24, of Bowling Green, collided at about 4:20 p.m.
The report said Ms. Clark was northbound on Harding Road attempting to turn left onto East Cedar Street and Mann was southbound on Harding Road when the collision occurred.
Officer Timothy Summers filed the collision report.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office cited a Campbellsville man on a possession of a controlled substance second offense methamphetamine charge following a traffic stop on Tuesday, June 1.
Devon Deshann West, 21, was also cited for drug paraphernalia buy or possession.
West was cited after the vehicle in which he was a passenger was stopped for alleged equipment violations at about 1:15 a.m. on Steele Road at Nashville Road.
The citation said a search was conducted after an odor of marijuana was allegedly detected coming from the vehicle.
The citation also said West was allegedly found in possession of items containing suspected methamphetamine.
And, the citation said marijuana was allegedly found in the vehicle.
The driver, whose name was not listed on the citation, was cited on a marijuana charge and equipment violations.
Deputy sheriff Al Nezirevic issued the citation.
A Franklin man was arrested on six charges following a traffic stop by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Witt Road on Sunday, May 30.
James Lee Robey, 61, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, careless driving and failure to produce insurance card.
He was also charged with failure to notify address change to department of transportation and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs — aggravating circumstance.
The arrest citation said during a search at the Simpson County Jail following the original arrest, pills not inside their proper container were allegedly found in Robey’s pants pocket.
Deputy sheriff Dexter Seward made the arrest at about 10:30 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin woman on a possession of a controlled substance — heroin charge and three other charges after a traffic stop on South Main Street on Saturday, May 29.
Kristen E. Miller, 31, was also charged with wanton endangerment — police officer, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
Ms. Miller was a passenger of the vehicle stopped by deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper just before 6 p.m.
The arrest citation said items allegedly found during a search of Ms. Miller’s purse included syringes and a baggie containing a white substance.
The citation said Harper was allegedly stuck on a finger by a syringe that was not capped while searching the purse.
The citation did not say if any charges were placed against the driver of the vehicle.
Wyatt made the arrest at 6:15 p.m.
