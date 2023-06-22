It’s summertime, and that means Carol Martin Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky students are ready to go, engaging in STEM opportunities, study abroad, and other academic pursuits.
“I always look forward to the summer, because I love to see the interesting work our students take part in,” says Cheryl Kirby-Stokes, Academic Opportunities Coordinator at The Gatton Academy. “Our students take advantage of every prospect, whether that be research, study abroad, or other STEM and non-STEM opportunities.”
The following are Franklin-Simpson representatives:
United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Sponsored GrantWith Dr. John Khouryieh (WKU School of Engineering and Applied Sciences) and Dr. Luiz Silva (WKU Department of Agriculture and Food Science), students will have hands-on projects at WKU’s food and meat science laboratory, including evaluating the effects of partial replacement of fat with added polysaccharides and proteins on the physicochemical, texture, oxidative stability, and sensory properties of reduced fat emulsion.
Student activities will include developing research plans, conducting supervised research experiments, collecting data, completing statistical analysis, and contributing to conference abstracts and peer-reviewed journal manuscripts.
Sarah Maloney (’24, Franklin-Simpson High School)Study Abroad in England
The Gatton Academy is partnering with Harlaxton College in Grantham, England for the 11th year to offer a three-week study abroad program focused on British Literature. The following students will be taking the course with Drs. Dawn Hall and Ted Hovet of WKU’s Department of English:
Ansley Hoagland (’24, Franklin-Simpson High School)The Gatton Academy was established in 2007, The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science is Kentucky’s first residential two-year program for gifted and talented juniors and seniors. The Gatton Academy’s students enroll as juniors and are full-time WKU students pursuing their interests in advanced science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The Gatton Academy is a recipient of the 2022 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award from Insight Into Diversity Magazine and the Innovation Partnership Award from the National Consortium for Secondary STEM Schools.
