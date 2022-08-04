Plans presented by Franklin Bank and Trust Company for a new building at the site of their main branch on North Main Street were approved July 26 by the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission.
Preliminary and final development plans for 317 North Main St. were approved.
The planning and zoning commission also recommended approval of a zone change from general business to central business at the site. Franklin City Commission will now consider approval of the zone change.
The current main branch building is being torn down in sections as the new building is built. The back part of the building has been torn down in preparation.
Plans include more greenspace than at the current site. The new plan has approximately 28% of greenspace on the lot. There is currently approximately 5%.
A preliminary development plan for a residential subdivision on the north side of North Street between the railroad tracks and Blackjack Road was approved. The preliminary development plan is for 357 lots for single-family homes.
Also approved was a final development plan for five new duplexes on Peach Street.
