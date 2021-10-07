The Taking It 2 The Streets Second Annual Vendor Market will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 in downtown Franklin from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
A flyer for the event says music, shopping, food, inflatables and prizes are planned.
The flyer says vendors are being accepted. There is a $25 vendor fee.
College Street from Cedar Street to Kentucky Avenue, will be closed Saturday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for the vendor market sponsored by Harvesters Warehouse Church.
