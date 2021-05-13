Simpson County had 2,096 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began as of the Friday, May 7 report from the Barren River District Health Department.
Of the Simpson County cases 1,894 had recovered and there were 33 deaths leaving 169 active cases.
There had been 30,462 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 27,823 had recovered with 426 deaths leaving 2,213 active cases.
Logan County had 2,778 cases and Warren County had 15,748.
The Allen County Health Department reported 2,045 cases on Thursday, May 6.
