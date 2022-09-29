A major resurfacing project by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on I-65 covering all of Simpson County from the state line to mile marker 13 at the Warren County line continues.
The project involves rehabbing all six lanes, the shoulders and the ramps (entrance and exit) along with putting down brand new surface on the road, shoulders and ramps.
“It’s a great project, its had a lot of traffic impacts unfortunately. But, when we are all done the motorists are going to have a brand new surface to drive on and its going to be really beneficial,” said Wes Watt, Public Information Officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Office in Bowling Green.
District 3 serves 10 counties, including Simpson County.
Scotty’s Contracting and Stone in Bowling Green was awarded the $14,186,918 contract for the I-65 project in December 2021.
The work began in April and is expected to be complete toward the end of November.
Watt said there are different reasons for the work on I-65.
“We understand that I-65 is a major economic driver for the entire state and region, it is a high priority to keep it in the best shape we can for safety purposes. Number one because of the amount of traffic and type of traffic, but also because it is very beneficial economically to the entire region,” Watt said. “So we do our best to keep it in as good a shape as we can so we can keep traffic flowing, keep the goods and services flowing as well as keep the regular every day motorist traveling.”
The I-65 project in Simpson County does not extend into Warren County. Tennessee is doing a separate project that is widening I-65 to six lanes from the state line for about 10 miles.
Another KYTC roadwork project underway in Warren County impacts motorists from Simpson County, the major widening of U.S. 31-W South from Dillard Road south past South Warren High School stopping at Buchanon Park.
Once complete it will be a five-lane section of road with a center turn lane along with right turn lanes in some areas.
The work started in November 2021 and is expected to be finished by the end of 2022. Scotty’s was also awarded the contract for that project. The cost of the work is $9,801,251.
The work in Warren County is part of an overall project to upgrade 31-W. The next phase is for upgrades through to or close to the Simpson County line and eventually into Franklin. However, no timetables have been set and no funding is set aside for the additional phases.
Watt said there are several reasons why road improvements do not occur until after an area has built up.
“It’s a challenge. Infrastructure always lags behind major growth, not just roads, all infrastructure,” he said. “Its much easier and faster to build buildings than it is to build a road, or to build a power grid or to build this and that.
“These things get approved then the building starts and then the roads and everything have to play catch up. That’s a major issue because roads are extremely expensive and if you are talking about a state road, it has to go through the highway plan process, which is done every two years…. That is assuming you can get the road into the highway plan that fast. A lot of times it takes five or 10 years because there is only so much money and there is so much need and wants throughout the entire state. The highway plan funds the state roads for the entire state, so there is one pot of money that has to be divided up.”
He said it can take a minimum of five or six years to begin a major road widening project once funding is in place because of factors such as road design, utility relocation, right of ways involving property owners and environmental work.
“There is so much that goes into planning and building a road that most people don’t notice,” Watt said. “Even if you have the money sitting there, it takes a long time.”
Watt urges motorist to use safety when driving in road construction zones.
“We need motorists to slow down and really pay attention and take road construction zones seriously,” he said. “We’ve got to have them do their part. Now we’ve got to do our part to make sure we’re following safety guidelines.
“But our construction workers are very vulnerable in construction zones. Distracted driving and speeding can be very hazardous to workers. If a worker gets hit by a car, they’re going to end up with the bad end of the accident most of the time. Studies have shown that motorists get injured a lot in construction zones as well. In many cases, I think the percentages are higher that motorists get injured more than workers because the motorist may have an accident in the construction zone where they may not hit a person, but they hit a piece of equipment or run off the road.”
