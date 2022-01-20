A car was a total loss as a result of a fire on Jan. 11.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to Eaton Towing on Witt Road at about 9:30 p.m.
F-S Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Nelson Slaughter said the fire started in the engine compartment of the 2004 Volkswagen Golf GTI during a test drive.
He said the fire was mostly contained to the engine compartment and a portion of the passenger area.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
The vehicle belonged to Melissa Wiech, of Franklin.
There were no injuries.
Firefighters were on the scene for about 30 minutes.
A singlewide mobile home was damaged by fire at 30 Walker Road, near Henson Road, on Jan. 5.
F-S Fire Rescue was called to the Sylvia Kinser residence at about 4:50 p.m.
Deputy Fire Chief Nelson Slaughter said the fire started on the stove while it was being used for cooking and spread to the nearby wall. The fire was already extinguished when firefighters arrived.
Damage was confined to the stove and area above the stove.
There were no injuries.
Firefighters were on the scene for about
two hours.
