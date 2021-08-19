Aaron Osborne, of Bowling Green, was the overall run winner and Joel Dodson, of Gallatin, Tennessee, was the overall walk winner of the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Garden Spot 5K Run and Walk, presented by Med Center Health — The Medical Center at Franklin held Saturday, Aug. 14.
“I don’t think things could have gone any better,” F-S Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thurmond said about the event. “The weather was perfect. It was humid, but it wasn’t as hot. There was a breeze. It was overcast. The race went off without a hitch. As far as I know we had no injuries and no health issues at all, which is always something we worry about.”
Osborne crossed the finish line with a time of 16 minutes, 39 seconds to win the run portion of the event, which was announced at the race as a course record. He also won the 2018 race.
Osborne talked about the cloudy and slightly humid weather conditions during the race and the race course that began and ended at the Courthouse and traveled through a mostly residential area in south Franklin.
“It was humid, but I like the overcast,” he said. “The course was set up really well. There was people at every corner. There was people spraying water and everything else. It was nice.”
Dodson posted a time of 34:03 to finish first among walkers.
Dodson said he also liked the weather conditions during the race and also favors the Franklin race to another walk in which he has participated.
“This is by far my favorite,” he said. “I have done the 10K Medical in Bowling Green, but I like this one a whole lot better.”
Belle Thomas, of Glasgow, was the overall female run winner with a time of 19:35.
Thomas said she has run in the race several years, but this was the highest she ever finished.
She also likes the Franklin course. “It’s great, it’s flat, it’s fun. Having it on the square is awesome, it’s a really good place to have it.”
A sophomore at Allen County-Scottsville High School, James Stanger, finished second overall in the run with a time of 17:55.
Stanger ran the race in 2019, but did not take part in the virtual only race last year.
“I really wanted to run it (last year’s race), he said. “I’m glad they had it this year.”
Taran Ferguson, of Franklin, was the overall female walk winner with a time of 36:56.
Jeremy “Danny” Benson was the winner of the first ever Ronnie Drake Award as the top Simpson County run finisher. Benson’s time was 19:29.
The award was named in honor of the late Ronnie Drake who ran in the very first Garden Spot Run-Walk. Drake ran in the races until forced to quit because of illness, but still attended the events to support the runners and walkers.
A F-S Middle School Volleyball coach and teacher at Simpson Elementary, Benson said he was excited to be the first winner of the Ronnie Drake Award.
“I’m extremely excited,” Benson said. “I had no idea this was going to happen. I was really going to try and win my age group. So I’m really excited to get this award.”
Penny Kepley was the winner of the first ever Debbie Drake Davis Award as the top female Simpson County run finisher. She had a time of 22:58.
The award was named in honor of the late Debbie Drake Davis who was a physician in Franklin and a long time supporter of the Garden Spot Run — Walk.
“The award is amazing. I had no idea,” Ms. Kepley said about winning the first ever Debbie Drake Davis Award.
Kevin Mackay was the Simpson County walk winner with a time of 39:17. Anika Deweese was the Simpson County female walk winner with a time of 41:06.
Overall winners were not eligible to also be named Simpson County winners.
“We received all kinds of compliments from the runners and the walkers,” Thurmond said. “It was a good day as far as we’re concerned.”
A total of 563 walkers and runners registered for the event.
Contributing sponsors were City of Franklin, Franklin Bank & Trust, Franklin Favorite — WFKN, Franklin Precision Industry, Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority, German American Bank, Kentucky Downs — The Mint, Legacy Group Properties, NHK, Price Less IGA, Simpson County Fiscal Court, South Central Bank, South Central Kentucky Community & Technical College and Wilkins Eye Care.
