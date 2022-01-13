Simpson County COVID-19 cases now exceed 4,000
Simpson County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began have surpassed 4,000.
Simpson County had 4,043 cases as of the report issued on Jan. 7 by the Barren River District Health Department. Simpson County’s cases include 3,429 recoveries and 73 deaths leaving 541 active cases.
There have been 61,607 cases in the eight counties served by the district health department, which include 52,655 recoveries and 872 deaths leaving 8,080 active cases.
The district health department says 54.16% of Simpson County’s population has a COVD-19 vaccine as of the Jan. 7 report.
