A Bowling Green man was arrested on six charges, including possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, following a traffic stop by Franklin Police on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Jimmy Gregory, 51, was also charged with vehicle headlamp/tail light color violations, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and failure to produce insurance card.
The arrest citation said the traffic stop was made on Harding Road at CVS Pharmacy at about 10 p.m.
The citation said suspected methamphetamine was allegedly found in Gregory’s possession and in the vehicle. Paraphernalia was also allegedly in the vehicle.
The citation does not list if any charges were placed against the passenger of the vehicle.
Officer Troy Lamastus made the arrest.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office cited a Bowling Green man on a possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine charge on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Senad None Muratovic, 31, was also cited for drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
The citation said contact was made with Muratovic at about 1:50 p.m. while he was trying to start a vehicle at Baymont Inn.
The citation said a marijuana odor was allegedly detected, followed by a search of Muratovic and the vehicle.
Items listed on the citation as allegedly found in the vehicle included a baggie and a pipe both containing suspected methamphetamine.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright issued the citation.
A Franklin teenager told police he was assaulted and robbed while he was in a vehicle with other individuals on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The Franklin Police Offense Report said the 18-year told police the incident happened after he got into a sports utility vehicle on Westboro Court at about 10:20 a.m.
The offense report said the teenager agreed earlier to sell a pair of athletic shoes to one of the individuals in the vehicle.
The teenager told police the shoes he agreed to sell were stolen and his cell phone was also taken, but the phone was thrown back out of the vehicle after he was pushed out damaging the phone.
The report said the 18 year-old received some minor injuries but did not seek immediate medical treatment.
The value of the shoes was placed at $170 dollars while damage to the phone was $250.
Franklin Police say an exhaust for a vehicle was stolen from a shed in the 700 block of Sherwood Drive at about 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The report said the owner was washing dishes when she saw another woman who had broken into the shed and was last seen going into the tree line behind the residence with the exhaust.
The owner found the exhaust, valued at $300, in the wooded area.
The report said the woman observed has been seen around the property before and was described as a white female, approximately five feet, eight inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and appeared to be in her late 20s or early 30s.
The shed also appeared to have been rummaged through.
Officer Tyler Anderson filed the offense report.
A charge of theft of identity of another without consent was placed against a man stemming from an alleged incident involving a Fish and Wildlife Officer last August in Simpson County.
William R. Lee, 31, was also charged with giving an officer false identifying information, criminal littering and resident fishing without a license or permit.
The arrest warrant said Fish and Wildlife cited Lee for resident fishing without a license or permit at Sulphur Spring Creek and he allegedly gave the officer another person’s name.
The warrant lists Lee’s city of residence as Franklin; however his residence is listed as unknown on the arrest citation issued Saturday, Feb. 6 by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.
