The following indictments were returned by the Simpson County Grand Jury.
The function of the grand jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Laxavion Deantonio Britt, 29, Franklin, disorderly conduct, first degree; resisting arrest; assault, third degree — police/probation officer identify weapon (two counts); fleeing or evading police, second degree (on foot); terroristic threatening, third degree.
Nicholas Lee Byrom, 41, Cottowntown, Tennessee, speeding 15 miles per hour over limit; fleeing or evading police, first degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment — first degree — police officer (two counts); driving DUI suspended license — third offense (aggravating circumstance); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance — third offense (aggravating circumstance); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; criminal mischief, third degree.
Jonathan Wesley Gipson, 32, Franklin, trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivaties); drug paraphernalia — deliver/manufacture; persistent felony offender, second degree.
Francis Elaine Jones, 54, Franklin, terroristic threatening, third degree (four counts); menacing (five counts); criminal attempt to commit burglary, second degree; wanton endangerment — second degree — police officer; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second degree; criminal trespassing — third degree; assault third degree — police officer/probation officer — identify weapon (five counts).
Joseph Louis Ventimiglia, 64, Franklin, trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (greater or equal to two grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); careless driving; obstructed vision and or windshield; no operators/moped license; fleeing or evading police, second degree (motor vehicle); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess (three counts); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; improper equipment.
Halbert Gayland Warden, 52, Franklin, importing carfentanil, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives; persistent felony offender, second degree.
Ronaldo Romero Soto, 33, Nashville, Tennessee, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.
Travis Blake Riggsbee, 25, Portland, Tennessee, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; giving officer false identifying information.
Christine M. Frederick, 35, Chicago, Illinois, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense — drug unspecified; theft of identity of another without consent; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense — heroin.
Tyler Brown Rountree, 39, Franklin, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Alfonso Dayeon Fernandez, 33, Whitehouse, Tennessee, criminal trespassing, third degree; indecent exposure, second degree; promoting contraband — first degree.
Amy Sue Nichols, 48, Franklin, criminal mischief, first degree; menacing.
Gonzalo Ryan Arellano, 22, Madison, Tennessee, burglary, second degree; criminal mischief, third degree; terroristic threatening, first degree.
Amy Sue Nichols, 48, Franklin, strangulation, first degree; assault, fourth degree (domestic violence) minor injury.
Lloyd J. Fields, 37, Russellville, importing carfentanil, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives.
Deleito Antoine Jones, 35, Franklin, flagrant non-support; persistent felony offender, first degree.
Alan Ray Taylor, 44, Franklin, promoting contraband, first degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, third degree, first offense (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; persistent felony offender, first degree.
Craig Shane Brady, 44, Bowling Green, promoting contraband, first degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, third degree, first offense (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; persistent felony offender, first degree.
Craig Shane Brady, 44, Bowling Green, promoting contraband, first degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, third degree, first offense (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; persistent felony offender, first degree.
Alan Ray Taylor, 44, Franklin, promoting contraband, first degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, third degree, first offense (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; persistent felony offender, first degree.
Angie Leann Eutsey, 48, Franklin, trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (less than four grams cocaine); possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (cocaine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; endangering the welfare of a minor (two counts); possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, second degree (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, third degree (drug unspecified); persistent felony offender, second degree.
Damian Jamal Calloway, 25, Franklin, assault, second degree — domestic violence.
Magen Marie Bruce-Grider, 36, Franklin, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense, (greater or equal to two grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence; persistent felony offender, first degree.
Daisy Lynn Beachy, 43, Franklin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $1,000 but less than $10,000; criminal mischief, second degree; criminal trespassing, first degree.
Angela C. Appleby, 34, Roundhill, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine).
Ollie B. Eutsey, 58, Franklin, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (cocaine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, second degree (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, third degree, (drug unspecified).
Adam Blake Johnson, 32, Bowling Green, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; persistent felony offender, second degree.
Douglas Ray Cropper, Jr., 46, Russellville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $1,000 but less than $10,000; persistent felony offender, first degree.
Jeremy Wayne Yadon, 41, Bowling Green, trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (greater or equal to two grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; persistent felony offender.
Jamie Marie Green, 38, Lenoir City, Tennessee, assault, second degree — domestic violence; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Richard D. Harrell, 55, Portland, Tennessee, failure to dim headlights; failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); driving on DUI suspended license — first offense.
Crista Lynn Cardwell, 47, Franklin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $1,000 but less than $10,000; criminal mischief — residential rental property — first degree; persistent felony offender, first degree.
Crista Lynn Cardwell, 47, Franklin, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
Meghan Elizabeth Abaddon, 31, Franklin, complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (greater or equal to two grams methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence.
Lori Lynn McGuffey, 49, Franklin, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense — drug unspecified (two counts); possession of a controlled substance, third degree — drug unspecified; trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (greater or equal to 10 D.U. drug unspecified); trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (less than 10 D.U. drug unspecified scheduled one and schedule two); trafficking in a controlled substance, third degree, first offense (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified); promoting contraband — first degree; persistent felony offender, second degree.
James Chadwick Vaughn, 42, Portland, Tennessee, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $1,000, but less than $10,000; persistent felony offender, second degree.
William Travis Creek, 27, Franklin, criminal mischief — residential rental property — first degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500, but less than $1,000; persistent felony offender — second degree.
Emily Dawn Creek, 34, Franklin, criminal mischief — residential rental property — first degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500, but less than $1,000.
Jerry Wynn Taylor, 51, Auburn, violation of Kentucky E.P.O/D.V.O.; stalking, first degree; burglary, second degree; sexual abuse, first degree; unlawful imprisonment — second degree; harassment — physical contact — no injury.
Richard Thomas Green, 55, Kingston, Tennessee, assault, second degree — domestic violence; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
James W. Matthews, 58, Franklin, speeding 05 miles per hour over limit; driving DUI suspended license — second offense; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense — cocaine; operating a motor vehicle/motorcycle functioning without ignition interlock device.
Jeris Matthew Carver, 30, Franklin, trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); drug paraphernalia — deliver/manufacture; trafficking in a controlled substance, second degree, first offense — anabolic steroid; persistent felony offender, first degree.
The following indictments by information were filed in Simpson Circuit Court.
An information placing charges is filed when indictment is waived in the case.
Amanda Marie Hutter, 42, Scottsville, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Heather Joyce, 35, Franklin, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.