Franklin Police is investigating a cell phone scam.
Police said a Franklin resident received a call from someone pretending to be from a cell phone store saying $300 was needed to keep a lock from being put on the victim’s cell phone.
Police said the victim sent the money on a prepaid card, but said several more times money was needed to keep the lock off the phone.
The victim eventually sent a total of $2,200.
Officer Monta Cherry filed the report.
Franklin Police say a storage unit at Premium Storage on Harding Road was broken into and $300 worth of items were stolen from the unit.
The burglary occurred between about 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8 and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
The offense report said an antique wooden checkerboard and an inflatable fishing raft, belonging to a Franklin man, were missing from the storage unit when the burglary was discovered.
The report said a break in a chain link fence around the storage facility might have been the point of entry into the facility.
Officer Michael Jones filed the offense report.
Franklin Police is investigating the theft of $1,280 worth of electrical wire from Lowes on Nashville Road.
The offense report said the theft was reported on Tuesday, Aug. 10, but occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at about 3:45 p.m.
The report said an unknown man entered the store with an empty cart and went to the electrical department where he got two large rolls of electrical wire valued at $640.
The man then left the store without paying for the electrical wire and was last seen leaving in a pick up truck.
Officer Michael Jones filed the offense report.
A traffic stop by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of a Scottsville woman on six charges on Sunday, Aug. 8.
Angela E. Logan, 41, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, failure to dim headlights, one headlight, no registration plates and failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security.
Ms. Logan was the driver of the vehicle stopped on Scottsville Road at about 11:40 p.m.
The arrest citation said Ms. Logan allegedly was in possession of a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine and a jar containing suspected methamphetamine.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest.
A Greenbriar, Tennessee woman was arrested on eight charges by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Aug. 8.
Emily A. Skipworth, 38, was originally charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, public intoxication — controlled substance excludes alcohol, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a minor and fugitive from another state.
She was later charged with trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance — heroin and tampering with physical evidence.
Authorities were en route for a welfare check on a juvenile when contact with Ms. Skipworth was made while she was walking over the railroad tracks at the intersection of Cherry and South Railroad streets.
It was then learned she was charged in a warrant issued in Tennessee.
The arrest citation said a substance consistent with methamphetamine was allegedly found in Ms. Skipworth’s purse. She allegedly began to jerk away from authorities while an attempt was made to arrest her before eventually being taken into custody.
The citation said when contact was made with Ms. Skipworth she was pushing a stroller with a small child inside and that a thick wool blanket was on top of the child on a day in which the temperature was in the mid 90s.
The citation said the child appeared to be lethargic and hot. The child was checked at the scene by EMS and later cleared.
Another arrest citation said after being taken to the Simpson County Detention Center suspected methamphetamine and suspected heroin was allegedly found inside a popcorn bag that was in her property.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrests at about 5 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin woman on a possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine charge on Tuesday, August 10.
Jaclyn F. Milam, 36, was also charged with theft of identity of another without consent.
The arrest citation said after making contact with Ms. Milam as she was walking along Nashville Road at about 12:15 a.m. she allegedly gave the deputy sheriff another person’s personal information as her own.
Ms. Milam was then arrested for a warrant issued on the other person whose information she allegedly used.
The citation said after the arrest she was allegedly found in possession of suspected methamphetamine residue.
And, the citation said there was also two warrants for Ms. Milam.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest.
Franklin Police arrested a Franklin man on possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance — heroin charges after responding to a disturbance call at his mobile home at 834 North Main Street on Friday, Aug. 6.
Michael Hemmer, 34, was also charged with fourth-degree assault — domestic violence — minor injury.
The arrest citation said while police were on the scene Hemmer was allegedly in possession of a bag that contained suspected heroin and suspected methamphetamine.
The citation also said a woman at the scene had allegedly been assaulted and had some bruising on her face.
Officer Michael Jones made the arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.