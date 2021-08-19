The next give-away for the Churches of Christ Food Bank #3009 at Harristown Church of Christ, 400 Pelham St. Franklin KY, will be Saturday, Aug. 28, starting at 8 a.m. First come first served. Drive by and pick up. Meat and Milk in each box. Only a limited amount of boxes given away. If you have any question, call Annie Bland, food bank coordinator, 270-586-5915.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.