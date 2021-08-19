The next give-away for the Churches of Christ Food Bank #3009 at Harristown Church of Christ, 400 Pelham St. Franklin KY, will be Saturday, Aug. 28, starting at 8 a.m. First come first served. Drive by and pick up. Meat and Milk in each box. Only a limited amount of boxes given away. If you have any question, call Annie Bland, food bank coordinator, 270-586-5915.
Churches of Christ Food Bank happening Aug. 28
Brian Hancock
