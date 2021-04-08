Simpson County’s unemployment rate dropped 0.001 of 1% from January to February. The February rate was also one tenth of a% lower than the February 2020 rate.
Kentucky Labor Force Estimates place Simpson County’s February unemployment rate at 4.3%. The rate for January was 4.4%. The rate for February 2020 was also 4.4%.
During the month, Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,508 people of which 8,138 were employed leaving 370 as unemployed.
Simpson County’s unemployment rate was lower than the Barren River Area Development District’s and the state’s, which was 5% each and lower than the nation’s 6.6%.
Logan County’s 3.6% unemployment rate was the district’s lowest and second lowest in the state.
Barren County had the district’s highest unemployment rate at six%.
Allen County’s unemployment rate was 4.2%. Warren County’s was 5.2%.
Unemployment rates rose in 69 Kentucky counties between February 2020 and February 2021, fell in 43, and stayed the same in eight counties.
Oldham and Todd counties recorded the lowest unemployment rates in Kentucky in February 2021 at 3.5%. Magoffin County recorded the states highest unemployment rate at 15.2%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
