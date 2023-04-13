For the first time since 2011 Simpson Fiscal Court magisterial district boundaries may change due to reapportionment.
Reapportionment usually takes place the first May following a decennial U.S. Census.
It was scheduled to take place in May 2021, the first May after the 2020 U.S. Census, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
State lawmakers voted in 2022 to delay reapportionment until 2023 because of the potential consequences of reapportioning fiscal court districts during an election year. Specifically, there was the potential that a candidate could win their primary election, but then become ineligible to appear on the November ballot due to subsequent changes in the fiscal court district boundaries.
“Covid pushed that back, so we are kind of working in unchartered territory,” Simpson County Clerk Austin Johnson said while discussing reapportionment with Simpson Fiscal Court on April 4.
State law says magisterial districts for a county shall be reapportioned and laid out so that all districts are compact, contiguous, and the population of each is as nearly equal as reasonably possible.
Johnson said any changes in magisterial boundaries take effect on Nov. 8 of this year, the day after the November General Election.
A four-member reapportionment committee will be selected by fiscal court in May. Johnson will serve as a nonvoting member on the committee. He said each of the remaining three members will reside in different magisterial districts. Johnson said one magisterial district will not have a resident on the committee.
The new magistrate boundaries have to be approved by fiscal court. Johnson also said the reapportionment has to be completed by mid summer.
“We can’t appoint (committee members) until May, we can’t start until May, but we have to be done in like three weeks,” Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes said.
Fiscal Court approved a memorandum of agreement with the Barren River Area Development District, also known as BRADD, for assistance with reapportionment of magisterial districts during the meeting.
The cost to the county for the assistance is $3,500. Johnson said the agreement includes assistance with reapportionment and voting precinct realignment, which he also said will be looked at by the county board of elections after reapportionment.
