FRANWS-02-09-23 Mayor Talks

Pictured left to right are City Manager Kenton Powell and Mayor Larry Dixon.

Mayor Larry Dixon and City Manager Kenton Powell sat down to talk about the city of Franklin, Kentucky, past and future. The two city leaders began working together in 2011 when Powell was hired as City Manager.

From 2002 to 2010, Powell was the plant manager at Franklin’s New Mather Metals, during which time he became friends with City Commissioner Herbert Williams, who was then serving as interim mayor. “He asked me if I might be interested in serving as city manager, working with the city’s infrastructure people and city leadership,” Powell said. “I was ready for something different, so it was a great opportunity at just the right time.”

