Mayor Larry Dixon and City Manager Kenton Powell sat down to talk about the city of Franklin, Kentucky, past and future. The two city leaders began working together in 2011 when Powell was hired as City Manager.
From 2002 to 2010, Powell was the plant manager at Franklin’s New Mather Metals, during which time he became friends with City Commissioner Herbert Williams, who was then serving as interim mayor. “He asked me if I might be interested in serving as city manager, working with the city’s infrastructure people and city leadership,” Powell said. “I was ready for something different, so it was a great opportunity at just the right time.”
Dixon’s relationship with the city of Franklin is life-long. “I had a clothing store, Sullivan’s Department Store for 41 years,” said Dixon. “In 2008, I sold it, thinking I was ready to retire.” As it turned out, he was not. “After a few months of retirement, I ran out of things to do. Dillard’s called me, asking if I would manage their men’s suit department. I said no, but a while later they called again, and I said yes.”
Dixon stepped into his second career. “I managed Dillard’s suit department for ten-and-a-half years,” he said. “In that season, Henry Stone, who was the editor of the Franklin Favorite and a good friend of mine, came into Dillard’s to buy his suits, and he regularly began to tell me that I should run for city commissioner.”
But Dixon didn’t think he should be involved in politics while he was in business. But when he left the job at Dillard’s, “Here Henry came again,” recalled the mayor. “Without a doubt, Henry Stone is responsible for me becoming involved in city government. So I ran for city commissioner and was elected for four terms. After that, I ran for mayor, served my first term, and was just re-elected for my second term.”
Dixon, who has never lost an election, has served the community for decades. “Although I wouldn’t run for an elected position while I was in business,” he clarified, “I was involved in civic organizations. I was Chamber of Commerce President for a while, and along with Bonnie Swayze, I was deeply involved in beginning Franklin-Simpson Renaissance.”
Founded in 1992, Franklin-Simpson Renaissance is a non-profit organization dedicated to the revitalization of downtown Franklin. “In 1992, most of the storefronts around the square were empty,” said Dixon. “It was in serious decline. We wanted to redevelop Franklin’s traditional commercial district, to restore the distinctive architecture and make it a people-friendly area for shopping and doing business. So we started recruiting merchants. We offered stipends for store owners to remodel and helped new merchants with funding. When you look at the downtown now, there are only two empty storefronts, and all of those businesses are new since we started Renaissance in 1992.”
Renaissance also created events to draw visitors to the downtown. Dixon listed a few. “The Summer Nights Concerts, the Boo Fest, the Small Town Christmas Festival, and the Summer
Vibes festival — Renaissance played a part in starting all of those — and people started thinking of downtown Franklin as the place to be.”
Powell agreed that cleaning Franklin up was a mindset that led to development. “When I started in 2011, for instance,” he said, “there were abandoned houses all over Franklin. In the 12 years I’ve been here, we’ve torn down over a hundred houses, creating green space, which makes a city look cleaner.”
The city is about to tackle the issue of abandoned cars, according to Powell. “Ordinances will have to be passed, such as requiring cars to park in driveways, not on the street—and be operational.” He stressed that the city will be prepared to work with people. “We know sometimes people have sentimental reasons to keep a car, like a departed relative owned it,” he said. “But once a tree is growing through it, it’s time to start thinking about letting it go. We’ll give people a written notification, and then we’ll work with them on their timeline. And we don’t want to fine them. We’re not after money, we’re after compliance.”
2023 will see the development of the new City Comprehensive Plan, entitled ‘Franklin Forward: 2040.’ ”We sent out surveys last year and had two thousand responses from the public. So people are very interested in what they want their city to look like. We’ll be having a lot of public community gatherings to explore what the people want.”
Dixon pointed out that city maintenance is a constant process, one that the city manager and city commissioners work on 24/7. “Providing city services doesn’t sound dramatic,” he said, “but when your city wins an award for the ‘Best Tasting Water in the State of Kentucky,’ you know you’re doing something right.”
Dixon said that Franklin is one of 19 cities in Kentucky that has the city manager form of government out of 419 cities. “The city voted to adopt city manager government in the late 1990s,” he said, “and I think it was the best thing they ever did.”
Powell compares the mayor and city commissioners to a corporate board of directors. “Because my job is not elected, the system of city workers is stabilized. Nobody is a department head because of politics. And it shows. All the supervisors work hard to make their areas efficient and cost-effective. They all want to make the city work better. So I advocate for them. I explain to the commission when a department has a need that will require funding or some action from the city.”
They both said that Franklin is exploding with growth. “All the downtown revitalization helps us recruit,” Powell said. “And the events bring in visitors who look the town over.”
As many as two thousand people have gathered on the square for the summer concerts. “And of course,” said Dixon, “there’s the car show, which brings in eight to ten thousand every year in September and in August we have our annual Garden Spot 5K Run, which always draws a crowd.”
The 2020 census showed Franklin’s population to be 10,175, but the mayor and city manager think there are as many as a thousand more already.
“It has a whole lot to do with affordable housing and land,” said Dixon, “and of course, because they like the quality of the community.”
“They say that real estate is all about location, and Franklin’s location between Nashville and Bowling Green and its convenient access to I-65 is stellar,” said Powell. “And less than an hour to the airport, too.”
Both Dixon and Powell think the next big improvement for the city landscape will be the new police department and community complex. “We realized years ago that we had to have a new police department,” Dixon noted. “So the city started squirreling money away for it. And the way it worked out was amazing. When we bought the land, it wasn’t for a police department, it was to remove an eyesore.”
“For a municipality to have seven acres of cleared land right in the center of the city, that’s unheard of,” Powell said. “We had looked at several locations for a possible police station, but they were too far away, or nowhere around people. So when we offered this land to the police department, they didn’t have to think about it long. It was a fast yes.”
Dixon elaborated that the new department will be in between all the schools. “If there happened to be an emergency, the police can be at any of the schools within a minute or less.”
The newly available seven acres will contain not only a police department, but also a playground, a basketball court, a walking trail, and a pavilion. “When our city sees us putting ten million dollars into this, it should send a message that we’re committed to revitalizing the area, and we’re dedicated to seeing our community interact and connect,” said the mayor.
“This project feels like a continuation of the mission I’ve seen ever since I started working here,” said Powell. “First comes safety, then we work toward cleanliness, beauty, and community.”
“Nothing happens overnight,” added Dixon. “Renaissance began in 1992, that’s 30 years ago. But as exciting as our past accomplishments are, I think our future is going to be amazing.”
