The Barren River District Health Departments reported on April 9 that Simpson County has had 1,985 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Simpson County’s cases include 1,761 recoveries and 32 deaths leaving 192 active cases.
There have been 29,387 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 26,781 have recovered with 415 deaths leaving 2,191 active cases.
The district health department says Logan County has had 2,652 cases and Warren County has had 15,200 cases.
The Allen County Health Department reported 1,960 cases in Allen County as of April 8.
