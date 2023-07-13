A total of 144 people will be moved from the Simpson Fiscal Court south magisterial district to the west district in a county magistrate reapportionment plan presented to Fiscal Court on July 5.
The area proposed moved is in south Franklin and runs from the Highway 1008 Bypass to an area between Cypress Drive and Willow Drive.
“We’ve been pretty lucky, we didn’t have to make but one little change,” Simpson County Clerk Austin Johnson said.
Johnson is overseeing implementation of the reapportionment.
The proposed change was approved by fiscal court, but must also be approved by county ordinance in order to take effect the day after the November general election.
State law says magisterial districts for the county shall be reapportioned and laid out so that all districts are compact, contiguous, and the population of each is as nearly equal as reasonably possible.
Simpson County’s four magisterial districts have not been reapportioned since prior to the last official U.S. Census in 2020.
Realignment of voter precincts as a result of the magisterial district change has not been determined.
It was announced at the meeting that Scott Waste Services, LLC garbage collection rates in rural Simpson County increased five% effective July 1. The increase is based on the annual Consumer Price Index, also known as the CPI. Residential garbage collection bills increased to $46.85 every three months while commercial rates increased to $50.24 per ton.
Also at the meeting, approval was given to change the service used for the county’s mass notification system to the EverBridge Mass Notification System. The approval is contingent on approval by the Franklin City Commission.
Simpson County Director of Emergency Management Robert Palmer discussed the proposed change with fiscal court and was also scheduled to make a presentation to the city commission on July 10.
Fiscal Court and the city commission equally share the cost of a mass notification system.
Reasons given by Palmer for the request to change from the current service being used, AlertSense to EverBridge, included being able to reach more people quicker and a cost savings to the county and city.
Scott and Murphy’s $794,700 bid to replace the low water crossing on Kenny Perry Drive was approved. Adjustments will be made to the bid lowering the cost, however, the amount it will be lowered to was not known.
The county is seeking state funds to pay 80% of the cost of the project with the county funding the remaining 20%.
Simpson County’s Fiscal Year 2023 — 2024 road paving list was approved. Resurfacing and striping are planned on Roark Road. Resurfacing is planned on Kenny Perry Drive and Elliott Road. Widening is planned on Sloss Road.
Various state funds are being used to pay the $621,325 cost of the work.
Approval was given to a list of 45 county roads in which various speed limits will be established by ordinance. The ordinance must pass first and second reading fiscal court votes and be published to take effect.
The proposed speed limits are not the same on all of the roads and are 20, 25, 35, and 45 miles per hour.
And, fiscal court approved placing county road management information on the county’s website, simpsoncountyky.gov
