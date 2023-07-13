A total of 144 people will be moved from the Simpson Fiscal Court south magisterial district to the west district in a county magistrate reapportionment plan presented to Fiscal Court on July 5.

The area proposed moved is in south Franklin and runs from the Highway 1008 Bypass to an area between Cypress Drive and Willow Drive.

