Buying from Farmers’ Markets is good for the local economy and one way to preserve agriculture in rural communities. Farmers’ market purchases keep local money in our community. With an established, local market to sell their products, new growers have a viable entry into agriculture and an improved chance at success.
The Franklin-Simpson Farmers’ Market is entering its seventh selling season under the Extension Pavilion on Main Street in downtown Franklin. We hope that area growers wishing to sell local food products would consider utilizing this great location and pavilion.
The Franklin-Simpson Farmers’ Market will open the last Saturday in April, which is April 30 this year. In the past, the market has been open on Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Any prospective vendor for the 2022 selling season is highly encouraged to attend the informational vendor meeting on Tuesday, March 15th at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Ag Building located in the Jim Roberts Community Park.
At this meeting, attendees will receive a packet with information about this market year. Vendor fees will be accepted that night and they will be $100 as in the past. This will be for the entire 2022 selling season. We will not accept any vendor fees prior to this meeting. There are day pass options for vendors to purchase that will allow them to sell at the market on a trial basis.
If you need directions to the meeting location or have any questions, please contact the Simpson County Extension Office at 270-586-4484. I look forward to seeing you there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.