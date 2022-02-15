As people continue to try to rebuild their homes, farms and lives after multiple tornadoes devastated parts of Kentucky, we need to remember that those affected will continue to need help and support for some time to come.
Many of you have asked us how we can help out our fellow friends and farmers as they try to rebuild. I have received the information below from the Extension Agent for Agriculture in Hopkins County. These items are needed by farmers near Dawson Springs which suffered tremendous damage. The great thing about these items are that they are actual needs sent to the Ag Agent from specific farmers.
These supplies are very much needed! For that reason, we are going to have to act relatively quickly. The Simpson County Extension Service is working in conjunction with the Simpson County Cattlemen’s Association to collect and deliver these supplies. We are planning to deliver supplies on Friday, Feb. 25. We need to have all items collected prior to this date.
Contact the Extension Office at 270-586-4484 to arrange any deliveries. We will have the ability to store some of these items, but we must know that you are coming in advance. The following is what was requested by Hopkins County farmers:
- 500- 6’ T posts
- 500 treated wooden posts (25% corner posts and the rest can be line posts. Line posts are usually 4”-6” and corner posts are 6”-8” in diameter and 8 feet long.)
- 20 16’ heavy duty gates
- 10 rolls of standard woven wire
The extension office is only collecting items from the list above. Items can be used as long as they are in good shape. Contact the Simpson County Extension Office with any donations or questions by calling 270-586-4484.
