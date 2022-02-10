Feb. 10: CAIP Informational Meeting , Zoom to 6 p.m.
Feb 16-Feb 19: National Farm Machinery Show, Kentucky Exposition Center, Louisville
Feb. 17: Private Pesticide Applicator Training Simpson County Extension Office Downstairs Meeting Room, 10 a.m.
Feb: 21: Ladies in Ag — Risky Business, Zoom — 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 23: Mid-South Stocker Conference, Zoom — 11:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. No Cost — To register go to: https://tiny.utk.edu/22MSSC
Feb. 24: Private Pesticide Applicator Training Simpson County Extension Office Downstairs Meeting Room, 6 p.m.
Feb. 24: 41st Annual KY Alfalfa and Stored Forages Conference— 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Warren County Extension Office
Feb. 28: Ladies in Ag — Standing Together & Standing Out, Zoom — 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
March: Be sure to make a donation to support 4-H, FFA and Kentucky Proud when renewing ag tags!
March 7: Ladies in Ag — Better Together, Warren County Extension Office at 5:30 p.m.
May 5: Beef Processing Demonstration (this is the same program that was originally scheduled for Jan. 20 but canceled due to weather) Culinary Classroom — FSHS at 6 p.m.
• Denotes this meeting qualifies for the CAIP Educational Requirement. This is not an all-inclusive list but all programs with an asterisk will qualify. Additional programs will be added throughout the year as well.
Based on Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy (KOAP) guidelines, participation in CAIP requires the applicant to complete a minimum of one(1) educational component prior to the disbursement of funds related to farm management, production, best management practices or marketing. Eligible sessions include extension-sanctioned activities, such as workshops, seminars, field days, on-line courses, webinars, etc. Note that the informational Zoom meeting on February 10th will not qualify for the educational component.
