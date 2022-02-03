Women make up nearly 40% of the agricultural producers in Kentucky. The number of ladies who own and operate farms and agribusinesses continues to increase each year. The importance of their contributions to a vibrant agricultural economy are tremendous.
“Ladies in Ag” is an upcoming educational series that is designed to educate, empower, inspire, and connect ladies who are involved or interested in agriculture. It will feature motivational stories presented by strong women who will share their experiences, successes, and challenges. It is being offered by the UK Cooperative Extension Service over three evenings.
The Feb. 21 session will be over Zoom and will begin at 6 p.m. CT. Loretta Lyons, Hade’s Triple K Farms in Monroe Co., and Michelle Howell, Need More Acres Farm in Allen Co., will be sharing their inspirational stories. Risk management will be highlighted.
The Feb. 28 program will also be delivered over Zoom at 6 p.m. CT. It will feature Laney Snider and Danielle Allen, Ruby Branch Farms in Simpson Co., and Katherine Woodward, Black Lick Creek Apiary & Market in Logan Co. Setting goals and business plans will be discussed.
The last session will be in-person on March 7 beginning at 5:30 p.m. CT at the Warren Co. Extension Office. Attendees will be able to connect and make new friends, and a delicious meal will be provided at no charge. Several agricultural organizations will be present to discuss the resources they can help provide to farmers. Ms. Sharon Furches, KY Farm Bureau 2nd VP, will be the keynote speaker for the evening.
To register, contact the Simpson County Extension office by calling 270-586-4484. The “Ladies in Ag” program is open to anyone, as are all educational programs offered through your Cooperative Extension Service.
