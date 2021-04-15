Franklin-Simpson Renaissance in collaboration with partners Simpson County Tourism and The Gallery on the Square is hosting a new festival this fall.
Summer Vibes Music Fest is happening Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 the day after the annual Summer Nights Concerts Series ends on Franklin’s downtown square. The festival is aimed toward a younger demographic to add a different element to the community.
“This idea came from the Solar Eclipse event a few years ago,” Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Director Kim Roberts said. “Everyone seemed to enjoy an afternoon of music and food. I thought it would be a nice event to bring new faces to our downtown while giving familiar faces an afternoon of fun. The merchants will be holding special sales and promotions that weekend to be involved with the festival.”
The free one-day festival includes live music featuring a lineup of seven regional bands performing on two stages, art vendors, “selfie” stations, food trucks, specialty drink stations and activities related to the theme of the event. Summer Vibes Music Fest is announcing the bands to perform in an announcement via social media channels on May 1.
For more information and festival updates, visit https://summervibesfranklinky.com/ or contact F-S Renaissance by calling 270-586-8482.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.