When Michelle Estes, Operations Manager of the Simpson County Conservation District (SCCD), talks about conservation, she starts with the big picture: “We came out of the Dust Bowl.”
She ends with the little picture: “Don’t kill your dandelions.”
In 1930, a drought encompassed the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma and swept into Colorado and New Mexico. The drought lasted 10 years and exposed the epic damage caused by soil erosion, which in turn was the result of bad farming practices. By 1934, 35 million acres had been rendered useless. The worst dust storm occurred on April 14, 1935, on a day called Black Sunday, when an estimated 3 million tons of topsoil blew away. “The dust began in the Oklahoma panhandle and spread east,” said Estes. “The winds blew that dust all the way to Washington, D.C.”
Soil scientist Hugh Hammond Bennett was writing about erosion at the time — a controversial subject. Vindicated by the Dust Bowl, he became the director of the newfound Soil Erosion Service and created the Soil Conservation Service at the United States Department of Agriculture. “Bennett is the father of conservation,” said Estes, “and we’re still carrying out his vision today.”
Bennett mandated local conservation districts, and accordingly, there are 121 conservation districts in Kentucky and over 3,000 in the U.S. and its territories. The Simpson County Conservation District is a county-based agency with seven elected supervisors, and funding is allocated by the county fiscal court.
Estes herself is the only employee of the district. “When I came here eight years ago, we received $23,000 per year, and now it is $80,000. Our county court has stepped it up for us.”
Estes, who started as a part-time employee, handles payroll, administrative tasks, and organizes the plethora of state and federal programs that flow through the SCCD — an alphabet soup of acronyms that roll off her tongue like the names of her children.
“I was working a hundred hours a month,” she recalled. “One day my hundred hours had been completed, but a copy machine was being delivered the next day. I texted the board that they needed to find someone to be here, and the board called a special meeting and changed my status to full-time.”
Estes leaped into the breech again a few years ago, when former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin crossed out a line item that provided direct aid to the conservation districts. “Losing this direct aid would have reduced our total revenue by 25%,” said Estes. “I would have been job hunting!”
Instead, Estes attended a joint meeting among the state conservation districts and the Kentucky Soil and Water Commission. She asked the committee members to tell the state legislature how much the funding was needed. “They said I should come and tell them myself, in person,” said Estes. “So, I did, along with the president of the state conservation districts. But before we went, we contacted every legislator in the state. And we got the item put back in the state budget.”
One of SCCD’s biggest programs is the Kentucky State Cost Share Program. “This is a 75/25% cost-share program that helps cattle farmers with natural resource concerns,” said Estes. The program provides heavy-use installations such as geotextile pads, and livestock waterers, which motivate healthier cattle movement. It also includes free soil test vouchers, tree giveaways, and a cost share for dead animal removal, which keeps dead animals out of waterways and sinkholes.
Another popular program is the County Agricultural Investment Program, or CAIP, which distributes tobacco settlement dollars through the Kentucky Office of Agriculture Policy. CAIP provides funds to farmers in eleven areas, including crop diversification, on-farm energy improvement, forage and grain improvement, technology, and marketing.
The SCCD is not just for farmers, however. Estes is enthusiastic about a recent SCCD program she calls Backyard Conservation. “If you spend $200 on a backyard project, we give you $100. And there are many projects. For instance: people do rain barrels, compost bins, raised garden beds, container gardening, native tree planting, and pollinator plots. If you’re thinking about doing any of those things, you should contact us. You could get some of your investment back.”
Estes also gets a $5,000 Environmental Education Stewardship grant from the TVA Outreach Program. “This is money I can use for education in the schools and community,” said Estes. “Because of these TVA funds, we’ve given three Simpson County schools hydroponic garden towers.”
One of those hydroponic gardens went to Simpson Elementary School. “In 2021, they went to the Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) competition,” said Estes. “There were two thousand entries, and they were in the ‘Terrific Top Twenty.’ ”
TVA money also allows SCCD to distribute conservation tabloids to the schools and makes it possible for Simpson County schools to compete in the statewide Jim Claypool conservation art and writing projects. (Jim Claypool, a Warren County native, was the first assistant director of the Federal Division of Conservation.)
Because of TVA, Estes was able to purchase two important teaching aids — a Seed Sense Map and an Environscape. Both are used extensively in school and community educational programs. The Seed Sense Map is a large display game that asks the player to match seeds with corresponding plants. It’s used at the Farmers Market display during Boo-Fest and in other community events. The Environscape is one an Estes’s favorites. It’s a large, three-dimensional interactive model of a watershed. “I love the Environscape,” she said. “I use it with Kool-Aid of different colors and create a story of how one single grandmother can impact a local watershed, which ends up impacting a larger one. The board cost $1,500,” said Estes, “but I’ve used it 400 times this year.”
Estes is a member of the Simpson County Agriculture Awareness Committee, which includes the Simpson County Extension, the Conservation District, the Farm Bureau Federation, F-S Chamber of Commerce, Ohio Valley Insurance, Mid-America Farm Credit, the Farm Service Agency, and two farming families — Glory Goods and Kim Roberts. The Awareness Committee is currently planning a Tri-County Farm Tour on June 17th. “We hope to go to a flower farm in Allen County, and then to the Bluegrass Vineyards in Warren County. Then we’ll go to the Creamery at Western Kentucky and end up back in Simpson County at Berrylicious Orchards.” The tour is free, as is everything offered by the Simpson County Ag Awareness Committee.
Estes emphasized that SCCD is not a regulatory agency but is categorized as a Special Purpose Government Entity (SPGE), like libraries, ambulance services, fire departments, and police departments — organizations that handle public money but don’t have financial regulatory authority. “We exist to provide some funding and technical assistance,” said Estes, “For example, Kentucky requires landowners with 10 acres or more to have a water quality plan. Last year — at no cost — we helped 75 landowners create or update their plans.”
Estes is now the area rep of the Kentucky Association of Conservation District Employees and attends a yearly meeting in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
“I just hope that when we hold programs for a school or a senior center or a farmer’s market, that people will walk away with one or two new ideas about conservation,” said Estes. “For instance, creating a pollinator helps address a worldwide climate issue. But if you do create a pollinator, don’t kill your dandelions, because they’re the first food your pollinator needs.”
From dust bowl to dandelions — for Michelle Estes, it’s all conservation.
