The Franklin-Simpson Garden Club happily announces the winners of the August Yard of the Month for residential gardening. They are Brian and Stacy Tully who reside on West Cedar Street here in Franklin.
Originally from New York, they retired from their jobs in Florida and moved here two and a half years ago to be close to a son and his family. Their lovingly restored farmhouse style home oozes charm and lively curb appeal! Brian researched on his computer landscaping designs and came up with creative patterns using pavers to outline existing flower beds. He also made sidewalks and steps with the pavers to guide you through the yard. Stacy used an eye popping pink and green color scheme for the wicker furniture on the front porch using potted plants, whimsical bunny statues, and a beautiful wreath with a pink and green checked bow to tie the look all together.
It would be enchanting to sit here and drink lemonade and eat cookies! Strolling around the side of the house, you see an old fashion dinner bell fronted with a giant welcome sign. The covered patio in the back is surrounded by potted plants, rose bushes, hummingbird feeders, a ‘she’ shed, a giant canna bed, and a curving “Wizard of Oz” path. This path leads you through a flower bed that is a still work in progress and on to their swimming pool. Thank you, Brian and Stacy for this fun tour and taking pride in your home and our community. Look for the “Yard of the Month” sign and prepare to be enchanted with what they have created with plants, furniture, and paths.
If you know of a home that would make a good candidate for September in either Residential, Public, or Vegetable Garden, go the Franklin-Simpson Yard of the Month Facebook page and nominate yourself or another garden in Simpson County. You may also contact Debbie Wyatt at 270-223-7831.
