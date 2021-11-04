The winner of the Franklin-Simpson November Yard of the Month for fall decorating is the home of Dale and Tina Kelley on Rolling Road Drive.
Their beautifully landscaped yard was featured on the 2018 Garden Club Tour. The couple loves to dance, golf, and ride bicycles. Tina says that “extreme” decorating is great fun, especially with 17 grandchildren to impress!
The left side of the yard is decorated with traditional fall decorations featuring a rustic, antique wagon that is surrounded by pumpkins, sunflowers, scarecrows, and corn shucks tied with pretty fall plaid bows. Tina’s good friend Robin Cothern supplied her bows. There are giant evergreen trees hanging with jack-o-lanterns and a haunted tree nearby. Even the front Bay window has large jack-o-lanterns that are lit to add to the décor. The graveyard with ghosts hovering over is convincingly life-like. The clever tombstones are handmade and painted. Names such as “Rest in Peace — I.P. Freely” and “Anita Raize — I Need a Raise” You will also find “Ima and Ura — The Bedwetter Twins.”
Drive by to see the delightful decorates during the day, but driving by at night when everything is lit up is a real treat!
Thank you, Dale and Tina for making Franklin a happy, fun and beautiful place to live!
Our normal Nov. 20 deadline for nominating a house for December has been moved forward to December 6th to allow residents time to decorate for the holidays. We will take a break in January, February and March and return in April with more homes to celebrate.
Applications are on Franklin-Simpson Yard of the Month Facebook page or call Debbie Wyatt at 270 223-7831 for more information. The Franklin-Simpson Garden Club meets the third Wednesday of most months at 1:30 p.m. in the Cornerstone Building at Franklin Presbyterian Church. The Nov. 17 meeting will be a presentation by Jason Phillips on Vegetable Gardening. Everyone is welcome to attend.
