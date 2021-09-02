The Franklin-Simpson Garden Club has awarded the September Yard of the Month Award in the category of Residential Gardening to Rob and Kristin Wilson on Woodmont Circle in Franklin. They have lived there for 6 years and have made an amazing transformation in their yard.
Climbing out of the car, we were greeted with a loud symphony of cicadas singing high in the towering oak trees. They are a reflection of the vibrant energy and beauty found here. Rob has built circular flower beds filled with flowers around the oak trees and flagpole. The beds are filled with impatiens, iris, coral bells, hostas, and Japanese anemones. Across the front of the house mountain laurels, roses, and hydrangea bushes are neatly tucked behind pavers. In front of the brick wall that hides the garage is a cluster of swaying elephant ears. The front sidewalk is lined with cheerful looking black-eyed susans. As Kristin, who is a retired professor, enthusiastically guided us around, the topics of conversation included how beneficial oak trees are for nature, how generous her neighbors are with sharing plants and how gorgeous the spring flowers had been.
A steep hill encircles their backyard, giving it a sense of peaceful seclusion. Dappled sunlight drifts through the trees and a circle of elephant ears seem to be dancing like fairies around one tree. Additional flower beds are filled with plants, shrubs, and many decorative pots. One especially large pot is filled with King Tut papyrus and black and green sweet potato vines. The incredible stonework, whimsical yard art, make the backyard truly a paradise!
Like most avid gardeners, the Wilsons are looking forward to future projects, including adding more native plants, and a greenhouse.
We are also excited to announce that the Wilsons have agreed to be on our Garden Tour on June 4, 2022. This is definitely a treasured gift of beauty for our community!
Another September Yard of the Month Award winner in the category of Public Gardens is Franklin United Methodist Church, located on College Street in Franklin. Throughout the late summer and early autumn, the beauty of dozens of blooming hydrangeas welcomes anyone lucky enough to walk or drive by the church.
Established in 1820, Franklin United Methodist Church recently celebrated their 200th anniversary. So many gorgeous flower beds filled with flowers and greenery make this historic building really stand out. And it shows the love that the members have for their church. Pink and white petunials They have also added milkweed which is the sole host plant for Monarch Butterfly caterpillars. Many other specific plants make this an excellent pollinator garden. A sidewalk leading to the church office is almost like a secret, secluded garden filled with a variety of perennials and annuals, including vinca, hosta and sweet potato vines. Benches welcome visitors to sit a spell and enjoy the beauty and solitude. A Landscape Committee oversees the plantings headed by members Andrew Coates and Ann Rose Richards. While the monthly maintenance is contracted out the Tami Johnson Landscaping, you will likely see Andrew out frequently tending to the beautiful blooms. Congratulations to Franklin United Methodist Church for their hard work at making Franklin a haven of beauty!
Nominations for the October Yard of the Month will be for fall decorations in the yard and porch. So gather your mums and pumpkins and nominate yourself or a friend by Sept. 20 for or consideration. Applications are on Franklin-Simpson Yard of the Month Facebook page or call Debbie Wyatt at 270 223-7831 for more information. The Franklin-Simpson Garden meets the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. in the Cornerstone Building at Franklin Presbyterian Church.
