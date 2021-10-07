Dana Hester was named the new executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County on Sept. 4.
Hester replaces Alan Bush, who served as executive director from 2017-2021.
“I was born and raised in Franklin,” Hester said. “I went to Franklin-Simpson High School and Western Kentucky University. I’m excited to be back in my hometown working for the mission that I’ve loved for several years now.”
Hester, who has served on the Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County as a board member, said she has volunteered for Habitat since 2005 and was the WKU campus chapter president from 2005-2009. She has had opportunities to build in multiple states, including Hawaii and internationally in the Dominican Republic and Honduras.
Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County is currently in construction for the Eversole family. Hester said the goal is to have the construction completed by the end of 2021.
The non-profit organization is currently seeking volunteers to help with the build construction. Hester said work skills are not required and anyone who is interested in attending is encouraged to send her an email.
Groups are welcome to assist and drop-off lunches are accepted for volunteers on construction days.
“I would like to get more community involvement in various demographics,” Hester said. “We want to increase our fundraising efforts so we can build more homes. Right now we build one a year so, we would like to increase that number.”
The Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County Warehouse Sale, which consists of new and used appliances and home décor, is scheduled for Oct. 14-15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The 4th Annual Habitat Gala Benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County is set to take place on Feb. 19, 2022 at the Cornerstone building, 202 W. Kentucky Ave. The theme is Havana Nights. Ticket sales begin on Dec. 1, 2021.
Hester said once the build for the Eversole family is completed, Habitat will begin accepting family applications for future homes.
Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County is currently looking for new board members. Applications are available upon request.
For more information, visit the Habit for Humanity of Simpson County Facebook page, email hfhsimpsonco@gmail.com or call 270-586-6515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.