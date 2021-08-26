An ice cream sundae just isn’t complete without the cherry on top.
Neither was the F-S Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Moo Run” until Franklin Police Officer Monta Cherry rush to top off the children’s version of the Garden Spot 5K Run and Walk by honoring each child who participated. The “Moo Run” has participates starting on the corner of West Cedar Street and College Street to the Franklin-Simpson Middle School and back again.
When all the children had completed the course each child’s name was called as they proudly charged forward, one-by-one, to join Officer Cherry. He ceremoniously draped a medal on a red and white ribbon around the neck of each sweating and red-faced child.
After every child had been recognized there was one more medal on the red and white ribbon left to be awarded — Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thurmond draped a medal around the neck of a beaming Officer Cherry.
