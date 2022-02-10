The Gallery on the Square is celebrating a milestone anniversary in 2022.
The Gallery officially celebrated 30 years as a non-profit guild of artists on Saturday, Feb. 5 with an opening exhibit reception scheduled to take place on Thursday, Feb. 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Founders Exhibit features three local artists who are still creating work and were instrumental in helping The Gallery get its start three decades ago.
The works of photographer Amy Ellis, former art teacher Carolyn Lanham and Mary Catherine Frankenfield are on display.
“They saw a vision for our community as they were looking for a place to display their work,” Gallery on the Square Executive Director Lisa Deavers said. “My understanding is they were talking to the hospital, the library and at that time Mr. Willis was retiring and that became home of The Gallery in 1992.”
The Gallery on the Square currently features the works of over 100 artists.
“In that time it has grown, when it originally started it was intended to just be Simpson County artists, but I think they soon realized there weren’t enough [local artists] so it has grown into highlighting the works of Kentucky and Tennessee artists,” Deavers added. “All pieces are for sale because we are a non-profit so we get our revenue from the sales of the of the artists’ work, from fundraisers, grants and donations.”
Deavers said so far this year, five new artists have been admitted to the Simpson County Guild of Artists at the Gallery.
To become a guild member, items must be reviewed by The Standards Committee, which meets quarterly. The next review date is April 21, 2022. Artists are required to complete an application with biography information and bring three to five pieces of their work into the Gallery for evaluation.
To view and download an application online, visit Galleryonthesquare.org.
“The committee then reviews [the pieces] they are looking at the quality of work and the sell ability — how well it will sell in the Gallery — because again, our revenue comes from sales. It’s a pretty simple process,” Deavers said.
The Gallery is also hosting a Chamber of Commerce After Hours event on Feb. 24 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. to celebrate the Founders Exhibit and its artists.
The Gallery on the Square is located at 110 N. Main St. in Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.