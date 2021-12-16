Middleton Baptist Church will host a Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion service on Christmas Eve at 8 p.m. The church is located at 9193 Middleton Circle Franklin, KY 42134 All are welcome to attend this special ceremony as we focus on the “Reason for the season, Jesus Christ!” For more information, contact Bro. JP Colwell, 270-943-9359.

