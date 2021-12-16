Middleton Baptist Church will host a Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion service on Christmas Eve at 8 p.m. The church is located at 9193 Middleton Circle Franklin, KY 42134 All are welcome to attend this special ceremony as we focus on the “Reason for the season, Jesus Christ!” For more information, contact Bro. JP Colwell, 270-943-9359.
Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion service
Megan Purazrang
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Adairville citizens question code enforcement
- Drug Roundup nabs several in Logan
- SCKDTF makes drug arrests
- Andrew Bedi Named CEO of Logan Memorial Hospital
- It's not over, it's just beginning
- Logan County Grand Jury
- Missing Auburn teen found in Wisconsin with sex offender
- Schochoh Celebrates Christmas
- Benton named Kentucky Class A Sate Football Coach of the Year
- Donald “Duck” Harrison
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.