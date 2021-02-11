The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we have to approach our activities and events and we are excited to focus on “putting the ART in the heART of Franklin” in 2021.
The Gallery on the Square is launching several socially distanced, family friendly art activities to engage our community and artists instead of our traditional art exhibits every two months
• The first project is to create a wall of hearts, consisting of 6’ x 6” canvas boards, on our current exhibit wall. The center of the wall will feature a large heart for photo opportunities. We hope you and your family will participate. Your heart can be any medium (glitter, charcoal and pastels must be sealed) on a 6” x 6” canvas board. We have boards available for purchase at the Gallery if needed. Hearts may be turned in throughout the month of February. This project is open to professional, amateur and youth artists of all ages.
• This will be the first time in 28 years we have been unable to host the Young Artists Exhibit with our school students.
• With virtual learning, the students do not have physical art pieces to exhibit.
• The Gallery is partnering with F-S Renaissance and the City of Franklin to place some photos of students works on the flag posts around downtown.
• Students are creating hearts for the wall of hearts
• We are partnering with the Franklin Favorite on a project to have artists paint newspaper dispenser boxes that are located throughout the community
• We will be releasing a new art kit for purchase each month
• Other projects are currently in the planning/approval stages
• We will be bringing back exhibits once we can have them in a safe manner to honor the artist.
We are bringing back the “Our Amazing Small Town Race” fundraiser in May. Changes this year (to promote social distancing, safety and family fun) include an electronic version that can be completed over a period of 7 days. Family teams will still complete assigned tasks and upon completion will receive points towards being the “Our Amazing Small Town Race” champion.
Exhibits will return when we can safely honor our artists and give them the receptions they deserve.
Our first project is to create a wall of hearts, consisting of 6’ x 6” canvas boards, on our current exhibit wall. The center of the wall will feature a large heart for photo opportunities. We hope you and your family will participate. Your heart can be any medium (glitter, charcoal and pastels must be sealed) on a 6” x 6” canvas board. We have boards available for purchase at the Gallery if needed. Hearts may be turned in throughout the month of February. This project is open to professional, amateur and youth artists of all ages.
As always, safety is the utmost important for our art family. Social distancing and masks are required when entering the Gallery.
For more information, call 270-586-8055. The Gallery on the Square is located at 110 N. Main St. in Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.