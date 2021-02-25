The Junior American Citizens (JAC) part of DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) held its annual awards ceremony on Jan. 22, 2021 at Simpson Elementary.
The event is a chance for students to use their artistic ability with historical events. This year’s theme revolved around the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower.
Winners include:
First Place Local Winners:
4th grade, Rebekah Tucker --poem, stamp, and poster
3rd grade, Sloan Anderson--stamp
3rd grade, Marleigh Avila--stamp
2nd grade, Sawyer Kivett--stamp
State winners:
2nd grade, Sawyer Kivett (1st place Stamp, 1st place
East Central Division winner with stamp going to National judging)
3rd grade, Sloan Anderson (2nd place Stamp)
4th grade, Rebekah Tucker (2nd place Poem)
