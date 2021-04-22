This is the first time in 28 years the Gallery has been unable to host the Young Artist Exhibit. The 2020 exhibit was scheduled to open just as the statewide shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic went into effect. That exhibit became virtual as photos of the 250 pieces of student art were placed on the Gallery’s Facebook page.
With the virtual and hybrid school schedule, students have been unable to create new pieces for the 2021 exhibit. The Gallery still wanted to bring awareness to the talented young artists of our community and as part of the “Putting the ART in the heART of Franklin” campaign, worked with Franklin-Simpson Renaissance, The City of Franklin and the Franklin Electric Plant Board to create flags featuring 5 students artwork from each of our schools. The flags are hung around the historic downtown area and will be in place until May/June. We appreciate the support of the everyone to make this happen, including the art teachers: Mike Ballard, Jane Rahm, Dianne Wade, Christy Matthews and Angie Yurano.
