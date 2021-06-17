Upcoming book signings featuring two local authors are scheduled at the Gallery on the Square in downtown Franklin.
The first is with Sheila Stovall on Friday, June 25 from 5 p.m. until 7 pm. Her book is “Every Window Filled with Light.”
Stovall is a native of Franklin and is the Allen County Public Library’s executive director.
The second is with Laurie Cline on Friday, July 16 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Her book is “Counting It All Joy.”
Cline moved to Franklin in 1994 after marrying her college sweetheart, Chris. She has worked as a software developer for a payroll software company out of Nashville, Tennessee for the last 21 years.
