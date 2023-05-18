In 2013, Stephanie Morton first stepped through the doors of Buddy House, which is the Bowling Green showcase facility for Down Syndrome of Southern Kentucky (DSSKY). Five years later, she became the executive director. And now, she barely takes a breath between Buddy House events.
“Ten years ago, my daughter, Courtney, was 13 and participated in pageants, which meant our family traveled all over Kentucky and Tennessee. One pageant in Louisville arranged for the contestants to volunteer in a Down Syndrome facility. When Courtney discovered they were about to have a prom, she decided to make tiaras for all the girls. It was a profound experience. She said she wanted to spend her life ‘doing stuff like this.’ We live in Scottsville, so I started searching for local facilities, and I found Buddy House.”
Buddy House had only been open a few months when the Morton mother and daughter volunteered in the fall of 2013. “When I asked them what kind of helpers they needed, they said dance instructors,” Morton recalled, “which was right up Courtney’s alley.”
During the early days, Morton’s primary function was driving Courtney, “and being a wrangler,” she said. “I just helped keep the little ones from wandering.” However, Morton was also working at a ball club at the time and decided to ask some Buddy House students to come along to help. “They were thrilled,” she recalled. “We trained them to operate the store, handle the gate, and all kinds of things.”
It was the first Job Ambassador program, which officially launched the next year through a partnership with Bowling Green Hot Rods. By then, Morton had been asked to be on the board of directors, and in 2018, when DSSKY decided there was a need for a full-time executive director, she applied.
“I had struggled over a profession,” Morton said. “For 14 years I was a paralegal with a law firm, and I was miserable. But being involved with Buddy House helped give me a sense of purpose, and when they posted the executive director opening, I thought it might be right for me. And now my work is the same as my purpose, which is perfect.”
Morton, who has three degrees (a paralegal degree, one in business management, and another in accounting), began offering five-day-a-week programs at Buddy House, a major expansion.
DSSKY has no federal funding but functions on donations and grants. “We have four major fundraisers per year,” Morton explained. “The next one on the calendar is our third annual Duffing for Down Syndrome, which will be held at Crosswinds Golf Course on May 19th. I started this super-fun golf day in 2021, and some fantastic community leaders participate.”
The second and most well-known event is the Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk, which was begun in 1998 by the five families who founded DSSKY in 1996. “We usually average around $70,000 each year,” noted Morton.
A pre-Derby Gala is held each year in the spring, which consists of a night of dinner, dancing, and bidding on priceless pieces of art created by Buddy House members.
The fourth Buddy House fundraising event is another new one — a car show, scheduled for Saturday, June 10th in the parking lot of the Bowling Green Municipal Utilities. The winning ticket of the Buddy House Quilt raffle will be drawn during the event. Created by Reba Lawrence, a well-known area quilter from Portland, Tenn. The quilt features art by the Buddy House Adult Skills Class. Tickets for the quilt are $10. The raffle will continue to be open until the drawing on June 10th.
The creation of the quilt was the result of a happy series of events. “I’m always searching for interesting people to host classes for the Buddy House students, and I’ve known Reba Lawrence for 25 years. I used to work in her pizza restaurants,” Morton said. “I invited her to Buddy House to show the students what quilting is all about, and she had the idea of bringing in quilt squares and letting the students create the art. When the quilt was finished, it was so gorgeous that we decided to raffle it off.”
The quilt had its first showing at the Strawberry Festival Quilt Show on May 5th, at which time the raffle tickets went on sale.
The Buddy House serves over 140 families in a 14-county area of Kentucky and provides transportation to many clients. “In 2021 I received a grant to buy a bus, and we use it to transport students all over the area,” said Morton.
Buddy House has classes for four age groups. My Buddies and Me is for ages 0-5. The Little Rascal’s Club is for ages 6-11, Club Tween serves ages 12-17, and Club 21 is for students ages 18 and up.
Each group has unique programming. For instance, the Little Rascal’s Club and Club Tween have summer camps. Club 21 students have social nights, as do Club Tween members. The Job Ambassador program is offered to Club 21 students, and life skill classes are offered for ages 12 and above. Each group has speech, music, and physical therapy.
Buddy House has two dance teams called Rockerz Dance Team, for dancers aged 14 and above, and the Jammerz Dance Team, for the younger students.
Buddy House is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the schedule is crammed to the brim. Two days a week therapies take place in the facility. On two Friday evenings per month, there are social activities, and on one Saturday a month, there is a story hour.
“The scheduling is extremely flexible,” Morton laughed. “One day last week, there were 60 people in the building, therapies in three rooms, and an orientation in another classroom.”
A ferocious fundraiser, Morton continues to list projects run by the students and staff. “We have an ice cream trailer now called Scoops of Joy, which will provide employment opportunities for Downs kids. And we also have an art line called 21 Designs, that participates in vendor fairs all over.”
They also operate an online E-bay store, which Morton began during Covid. “I needed to get rid of a lot of stuff, and the kids just love bringing in things to sell. We keep expanding, which is positive, except we’ve outgrown our building,” Morton said. “So DSSKY has leveled a capital campaign for a new Buddy House. Our initial goal is $750,000.”
Courtney is now 23 and lives in Glasgow, but she never abandoned her commitment to providing tiaras for special needs girls attending proms. “She calls it ‘Courtney’s Crowns for Downs,’ ” said Morton, “and over 10 years, she’s provided over 5,000 tiaras and crowns.”
There are many ways to support Buddy House. From donating money and attending car shows, to buying scoops of ice cream or magnificent pieces of art. To learn more, click on http://www.dssky.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.