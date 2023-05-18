FRANWS-05-18-23 DUFFING FOR DOWN SYNDROME

Stephanie Morton, CEO of Buddy House, showing a quilt made by Reba Lawrence.

 PHOTO BY JANET SCOTT

In 2013, Stephanie Morton first stepped through the doors of Buddy House, which is the Bowling Green showcase facility for Down Syndrome of Southern Kentucky (DSSKY). Five years later, she became the executive director. And now, she barely takes a breath between Buddy House events.

“Ten years ago, my daughter, Courtney, was 13 and participated in pageants, which meant our family traveled all over Kentucky and Tennessee. One pageant in Louisville arranged for the contestants to volunteer in a Down Syndrome facility. When Courtney discovered they were about to have a prom, she decided to make tiaras for all the girls. It was a profound experience. She said she wanted to spend her life ‘doing stuff like this.’ We live in Scottsville, so I started searching for local facilities, and I found Buddy House.”

