The Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council is preparing for an encore presentation of the play “This Place We Call Home,” on July 9-10 at 7 p.m. and July 11 at 3 p.m. at the newly renovated Goodnight Memorial Library Auditorium located at 203 S. Main St. in Franklin.

The play, written by local writer Debra J. Thornton, first debuted in 2019 with plans to return in 2020 as part of the Franklin Bi-Centennial celebration, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m excited to bring the play back because a lot of people didn’t get the chance to see it in 2019,” Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council Director Brownie Bennett said. “It showcases the history of Franklin from its inception to current date. [The play] is written by a local writer, and even though its historical fiction, you will see some familiar names, you will see familiar faces. We are excited to be back on stage for the first time since March of last year.”

Bennett said that many of the scenes within the play are set against historical events, though dialogue and relationships may be fictional.

“ ‘This Place We Call Home’ is a walk down memory lane, from the digging of Hudspeth Well and the founding of the county seat, Franklin; through a famous duel, church and family life, local businesses and agricultural, the arrival of the locomotive, happenings at the Octagon Hall during the Civil War, civic organizations, fires, Mule Day, World War II, school days, many historical events thru the years as time continues onward to 2021,” Bennett added.

Admission is $10 per adult and $6 for students. Tickets are on sale online at www.franklinsimpsonarts.org or can be purchased at The Gallery on the Square, 110 N. Main St.

The play has 30 cast members including the following individuals:

Roger Eldridge

Dr. Mike Pulliam

Ronnie Stilts

Randy Taylor

Cody Greer

Ardie Baxter

Gabe Hamilton

Davis Airall

Jackie Taylor

Allyson Spears

Gracie Greer

James Henry Snider

Cassandra Kitchens

Sharon Airall

Sylvia Pulliam

Laura Schuler

David Jernigan

Jasmine Choate

Hannah Collins

Jana Hammock

Sam Phillips

Tyler Harting

Kyndrah Shoulders

Cabrina Perez

Carlesha Robey Perez

Chloe Hamilton

Keaton Rippey

Morgan Cook

Seth Phillips

