FRANWS-03-23-23 WITCHER SIGNING

Franklin-based book, “Going Home to Die No More,” by Dr. Russ Witcher.

Dr. Russ Witcher will be appearing at the Gallery on the Square in Franklin on Saturday, March 25th, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to sign copies of his Franklin-based book, “Going Home to Die No More.”

Witcher is a professor of communications at Tennessee Tech, teaching courses in journalism history, media law, and literary journalism. He also advises the campus radio station and the student chapter of the Society for Collegiate Journalists and directs the journalism internship program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.