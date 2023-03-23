Dr. Russ Witcher will be appearing at the Gallery on the Square in Franklin on Saturday, March 25th, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to sign copies of his Franklin-based book, “Going Home to Die No More.”
Witcher is a professor of communications at Tennessee Tech, teaching courses in journalism history, media law, and literary journalism. He also advises the campus radio station and the student chapter of the Society for Collegiate Journalists and directs the journalism internship program.
“Right now,” says Witcher, “I think I may know more about Franklin, Ky. in 1867 than any person alive.”
The process leading to this deep knowledge of post-Civil War Franklin began when Witcher’s nephew restored his great-grandfather’s tombstone. Witcher’s great-grandfather fought as a Union soldier in the Civil War. The nephew informed Witcher that the tombstone listed his great-grandfather’s regiment, which piqued Witcher’s curiosity. He looked up the roster of Company F, Kentucky Infantry, and was surprised to discover that his great-grandfather had enlisted in Franklin. Then, to his shock, he read that the captain of the regiment — William P. King — died by hanging, convicted of murdering his brother after they were involved in a train robbery. Both the train robbery and the murder happened in Franklin, Kentucky.
Witcher plunged into the investigation. “It’s almost a comedy of errors,” said Witcher. “The robbers consisted of a group of thirteen men who lived in Franklin. They were poor. Captain King had a molasses factory. They thought it was a good idea to rob a train a mere five miles north of the town, and then they made a pact not to talk, or die.”
What could go wrong?
The robbery did fail, rather spectacularly. In the book, Witcher describes the train robbery in detail: engineer Jim Stewart piloting his Louisville & Nashville locomotive, heading toward Nashville, then spotting the tell-tale crossties placed on the tracks. The locomotive and express car behind it jumped the tracks and careened down a forty-foot embankment. The baggage and smoking cars behind the locomotive also derailed but did not go far down the embankment. The one hundred passengers remained on board, and the robbers took whatever possessions they had on their persons.
At the bottom of the hill, the express car caught fire from an overturned stove and the flames raced up the hill to the baggage and smoking cars, burning up luggage carrying thousands of dollars in vouchers. In the express car, an estimated $35 thousand also burned up.
The 13 robbers returned to their homes in Franklin but the agreement not to talk was problematic. Then, Harvey King, brother of Captain William King and one of the robbers, was found shot to death.
Two men ended up in Franklin’s Old Jail — Captain King and Abraham Owens. The two men tried twice to escape, but failed both times, with King being shot in the arm in one attempt. Ultimately, the men were tried and hanged.
Witcher is not entirely convinced they were the murderers. “These two were certainly involved in the robbery, and that damaged their credibility,” said Witcher, “but when you study the timelines of various witnesses, it’s not a slam-dunk.”
Witcher has long been an investigative journalist and a lover of history as well, so the foray into the Franklin, Kentucky robbery and murder was right up his alley.
He has a history of diving deep into the subjects that interest him. He has written and published four books on different aspects of Richard Nixon and the Watergate era.
“My first book was taken from my dissertation,” said Witcher. “It compares the coverage of Nixon in three different newsweeklies — Newsweek, Time, and U.S. News & World Report. I wrote it because I became fascinated by the power the periodicals had over the outcome of Nixon’s career.”
His next book continued the examination of Nixon’s treatment in the media and was entitled “Articles, Interviews and Book Excerpts on the Legacy of Richard Nixon.” The book contains stories written by left-wingers like Gore Vidal along with articles by such conservatives as Charles Krauthammer. “One of my favorite experiences is that Hunter S. Thompson let me reprint his Rolling Stone article on Nixon for free.”
Witcher believes that the Vietnam War was the real source of the Nixon Administration’s downfall. “The Vietnam War is what led to his paranoia,” said Witcher, “and nobody has ever answered the question, ‘what were the Watergate burglars looking for?’ ”
He examines the power struggle between the President and Congress in his third book, “The Debate in the U.S. Senate About the War in South Vietnam and Cambodia, 1973-1975.”
When Oliver Stone put out a film on Nixon, Witcher was fascinated and decided to examine its objectivity, frame by frame. “That movie was so divisive,” he said. “People who hated Nixon thought he was too easy on him, and people who didn’t hate Nixon thought Stone dragged him through the mud. I thought he got it pretty right.”
Witcher lives in Cookeville, Tennessee, with his wife, Tara, and their fourteen-year-old son. He credits Tara for cheerfully being his investigative partner. “She was even happy when we paused our honeymoon in California to take a side trip to the Nixon library,” he said, “and she tramped graveyards and toured old jails with me to write this book.”
When asked about his next project, Witcher admits that he doesn’t feel finished with the story of Captain King and Abraham Owens. “These two guys were telling their stories to a minister while they were in the Franklin jail,” he said. “And they maintained their innocence from the gallows.”
He points out that the minister’s notes just made their way into the manuscript division at the University of Kentucky. “They hadn’t been made available when I wrote this book,” he observed. More research might be in order.
If so, Dr. Russ Witcher would be just the right person to do it.
