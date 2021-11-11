The Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council is presenting its first dinner theatre in two years — “Pageant at Barrington Hills 2” next week at the Roxy Theatre.
The sequel performance follows the production presented in 2019 with most all of the original cast returning to the stage. The shows are taking place on Friday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. for a dessert only show.
“You don’t have to have seen part one to watch two, but it will enhance [the experience],” Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council Executive Director Brownie Bennett said.
Bennett added for those who are interested, part one is currently playing on Channel 9 and a link to watch the performance has been shared to the arts council’s Facebook page.
“It’s a dramatic comedy with a wonderful spiritual, Christmas message,” Bennett added. “It’s wonderfully funny and reasonably priced.”
According to the arts council, “The Pageant At Barrington Hills” series are comedies written and directed by Stephen Tedeschi. They tell the story of Ella Barrington, a wealthy widow who owns just about everything in Barrington Hills including the small community theatre. She continually feels she has the right to make changes to the annual Christmas production with its cast of crazy characters.
The 18-member cast has been rehearsing since late September in preparation for the shows. The cast includes Morgan Cook, Chad Drake, Sharon Airall, Adria Colson, Kira Harlow, Gary Weilage, Leigh Bayles, Nick Cook, Kyndrah Shoulders, Carlesha Robey, Ardie Baxter, Roger Eldridge, Yasmin Choate, Gabe Hamilton, Claude Airall, Cody Greer, James Henry Snider and Tedeschi.
The deadline to purchase tickets for the dinner theatre, which is catered by the Brickyard Café, is Thursday, Nov. 18 at noon.
Tickets are available for purchase online at www.franklinsimpsonarts.org, at The Gallery on the Square, 110 N. Main St. or by calling the arts council at 270-776-5783.
The Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council is closing the year by hosting its free annual Christmas Concert as part of the Small Town Christmas event on Dec. 4 at 3:30 p.m. at the Goodnight Memorial Library Auditorium.
