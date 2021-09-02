Franklin was recently spotlighted during a filming for a new Discovery+ television series.
Film crews from the Discovery Inc. streaming platform visited the area, particularly the Simpson County History Center on Saturday, Aug. 21 to film interviews on the topic of Captain Thomas Mantell for a series about strange disappearances and crashes involving planes and pilots, according to Simpson County Historical Society President James Henry Snider.
Snider said filming for the series took place over a 12-hour time period and the crew, which included host Rich Emberlin, used the historical society to interview Captain Mantell’s two grandsons Terry and Eric Mantell who flew into the area to participate in the show.
The crew also interviewed three local eye witnesses to the event — Joe Phillips, Doyle Burnette and Patsy Phillips Burnette.
Over 70 years later, the crash of Captain Mantell’s plane on Dec. 7, 1948 remains a mystery. Mantell was 25 years old and serving in the Kentucky Air National Guard when his F-51 plane crashed in Simpson County while he was pursuing an unidentified flying object. Mantell was known to be an experienced fighter pilot and was previously honored for his service in the Battle of Normandy during World War II.
Oddly, Mantell was born and died in Simpson County without ever being a resident.
At the time, the event was one of the most recognized early UFO incidents and gave Franklin a name in UFO history parallel to Roswell, New Mexico and Area 51.
“[At the time they] tried to explain [the crash] away with logic but not to everyone’s satisfaction,” Snider said.
Snider noted that not only was Simpson County host to one of the first UFO sightings, the incident was also an event that showed people potential hostile action in correlation with an unidentified object.
The film crew made a visit to the sight of the crash near Witt and Lake Springs Road as they followed the local story.
Snider said the series, which at this time does not have an official name, is set to air within the next six months.
An historical marker recognizing the Mantell crash was dedicated in the early 2000s and is located at the Simpson County Tourism cabin, 81 Steele Road.
The Simpson County History Center is home to a Mantell crash display with information regarding the mystery.
“It was exciting to have the Discovery+ film crew as well as the grandsons of Captain Mantell here,” Snider said. “It’s an honor that we can have an exhibit of an American hero. I’m not sure we will ever know why he crashed or what he saw, but what it was — who knows.”
The Simpson County Historical Society was previously featured on season 4 episode 9 of the Discovery Channel series “Mysteries at the Museum.”
For more information, visit the Simpson County History Center at 207 N. College St. or call 270-586-4228.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.