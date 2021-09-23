Franklin-Simpson High School senior Taylor Harvey was selected as the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Simpson County Sunday at the Goodnight Memorial Library Auditorium. She will represent Simpson County in Distinguished Young Woman of Kentucky Scholarship Program in Lexington in January 2022.
Harvey won the Interview, Self Expression and Talent awards. She also won the Scholastic Runner Up award for a total of $1,400 in scholarship prize money.
Senior Eliza Cook, who was named 1st Runner Up, won the Be Your Best Self, Fitness, Self Expression and Talent awards for $900 in scholarship prize money.
Senior Kaydin Alexander, who was named as 2nd Runner Up, won a fitness award for $400 in scholarship prize money and senior Jessica Davenport, who was named as 3rd Runner Up, won the Interview, Scholastic and Spirit of DYW awards for $650 in scholarship prize money.
