The Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council is presenting a Youth Theatre Production of Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.”
The three-night event is happening Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 27 at 3 p.m. at the Goodnight Memorial Library Auditorium, 203 S. Main St.
Tickets cost $12 per adult and $6 per student. To purchase online, visit www.franklinsimpsonarts.org, order by phone by calling 270-776-5783 or visit The Gallery on the Square, 110 N. Main St.
