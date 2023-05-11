Sandford Duncan Inn, a historical stagecoach stop and once a place for duels on the Kentucky-Tennessee border, is opening for the season on May 18.
The Sandford Duncan Inn Tasting Room and Museum Tours will take place Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The tour, and optional bourbon tasting, cost is $10 per person. Visitors are welcome to stop by and book a tour on site or can book a tour in advance.
Dueling Grounds Distillery is offering tour guests samplings of its Linkumpinch Bourbon named after the farm where duels were fought in the 1800s. Guests can visit the Sandford Duncan Inn, see a traditional dueling pistol up close, walk the short distance to the property cemetery and stop by The Sandford Duncan Inn Tasting Room to try locally craft-distilled bourbon.
The Inn’s most famous known visitor was President Andrew Jackson, though Sam Houston, who served as governor of both the state of Tennessee and Texas, is a close second.
In the early 1800s dueling was illegal in Tennessee, but not in neighboring Kentucky on Linkumpinch Farm where duels could be fought legally.
The Inn is located one-mile south of Exit 2 on I-65 at 5083 Nashville Road.
Dueling Grounds Distillery Tours are available Monday through Saturday at the top of every hour beginning at 11 a.m. The last tour of the day is at 4 p.m. The distillery is open to visitors Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. The distillery is at 208 Harding Road. Tours and tastings at the distillery are $15 and a ticket to either facility is good for a free tour of the other site.
Future community events sponsored by Simpson County Tourism Commission are posted on the official website www.visitfranklinky.com
