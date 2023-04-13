A small but knowledgeable group of specialists gathered behind the Sanford Duncan Inn in Franklin last week to perform restoration processes on the headstones and monuments that dot the cemetery located around fifty yards behind the Inn.

Sandford Duncan Inn is one of the most popular sites managed by Simpson County Tourism, and director Amy Ellis admitted to being thrilled that the renovation was taking place. “Whenever visitors come to the Sanford Duncan Inn, they always want to walk around in the cemetery, and the headstones and monuments had begun to lean. I was told they were in danger of falling. That’s not a good situation for tourists. So, we’re fixing that.”

