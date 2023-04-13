A small but knowledgeable group of specialists gathered behind the Sanford Duncan Inn in Franklin last week to perform restoration processes on the headstones and monuments that dot the cemetery located around fifty yards behind the Inn.
Sandford Duncan Inn is one of the most popular sites managed by Simpson County Tourism, and director Amy Ellis admitted to being thrilled that the renovation was taking place. “Whenever visitors come to the Sanford Duncan Inn, they always want to walk around in the cemetery, and the headstones and monuments had begun to lean. I was told they were in danger of falling. That’s not a good situation for tourists. So, we’re fixing that.”
Instigation of the renovation project can be largely attributed to Nickolas (Nicky) Hughes, who was onsite all week, observing the progress. “My job title is ‘The Innkeeper,’ believe it or not,” he said. “Because I take care of the Sandford Duncan Inn, which is maintained by Simpson County Tourism.”
The cemetery has always been part of the Duncan Sandford property. “A little over a year ago, we began having regular tours. And as Amy said, everybody wanted to look at the cemetery,” said Hughes. “So, there were some safety issues.” He pointed to the tallest monument. “This big one was leaning dramatically and probably would have fallen soon. The fall would have broken the monument, which would have been a shame, but also, if anyone had been close to it, they might have been hurt.”
Hughes brought in Tom Fugate to do the project, a colleague from his past. Fugate spent much of his career working for the Kentucky National Guard as their Cultural Resources Manager. Part of his job was to monitor and preserve the cemeteries owned by the National Guard. “Nicky Hughes drug me out of retirement to do this job,” he said. “The idea is to do restoration and preservation of the headstones and monuments. A lot of them are out of square because of erosion. But we can fix that.”
The tall, leaning monument is an example of that condition, and Fugate explained the process involved in stabilizing it. “Stormwater drainage has caused pooling at the base of this stone, and every time it rains the water flows in one direction. There’s also a divot from a long-ago cow wattle at the bottom of this pool. This has culminated in a muddy swimming pool. We had to shim it, wedging pieces of material to bring it back to level so it doesn’t continue to fall over. If we hadn’t done that, the next big rain could have caused it to fall.”
The step of leveling the monument had been completed, and Fugate explained the next step: filling in the divots with gravel to cover the stormwater pool. “That will hide the shim work, and then we’ll cover that with soil and plant grass. Shim work is ugly, but nobody will be able to see that, and it will do the trick of leveling the monument.”
Hughes pointed out another headstone — the Sandford Duncan — one of the most famous markers. “That one was coming apart,” he said.
Fugate confirmed the diagnosis. “That monument had broken into two pieces that were only being held together by gravity,” he stated. “But we’ve used a two-part epoxy — an Italian-manufactured solution used to bond stone — and we’ve clamped it together and let it dry, so the pieces won’t migrate.”
LuAnn Ferguson, Simpson County Cemetery Preservation Board Chairman, was also on hand to participate in the renovation project. “I oversee all the cemeteries in the county,” she said. “It’s wonderful to see this work being done. In this cemetery, last year the stones were almost black. I use a solution called D2 which dissolves the biological slime, and you can read most of them now.”
Hughes said he expected the project to be finished in a week. A graduate of Franklin Simpson High School in 1968 and from Western Kentucky University in 1972, Hughes worked as the curator of the Kentucky Military History Museum — the Arsenal — from 1974 through 1984. “That’s where I worked with Tom Ferguson,” he said. “But I had most of my career in Frankfort, as curator of the Kentucky Historical Society,” he said. Hughes retired two years ago and returned to Franklin. “I noticed that there wasn’t much going on at Sandford Duncan,” he said, “So I asked Amy, ‘Could I play with that?’ And she hired me to be the Innkeeper.”
When the three overseers of the Sandford Duncan cemetery — Amy Ellis, Nicky Hughes, and LuAnn Ferguson — decided to go forward with the renovation, Hughes knew the right person to call. “Tom Fugate,” he said.
Right on cue, Fugate pointed out a particularly dirty headstone. “This headstone was face down in the dirt until this morning,” he said. “We brought in a forklift to pull it up and place it, and then we used our bonding agent to marry the two pieces together. A few hours ago, it was lying face-down, flat on the ground, and hidden from view. Now it’s upright, bonded, and will stay right where it is. The next rain will wash off the dirt, and people will be able to read it.”
This is exactly what the tourists visiting the cemetery behind the Sandford Duncan Inn want — to read the headstones and monuments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.